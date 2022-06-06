ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield News

Northfield High School honors 2022 graduates Sunday afternoon

By By PAMELA THOMPSON
Northfield News
Northfield News
 4 days ago

Following traditions that date back centuries, more than 300 Northfield High School seniors moved their mortarboard tassels from right to left Sunday afternoon after receiving their official diplomas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pBiVD_0g2BKa5p00

Under party cloudy skies and cool temperatures, a large, boisterous crowd of families and friends packed the stands at Memorial Stadium and spilled onto the field, to celebrate, cheer and support the newly-minted graduates.

Retiring principal Joel Leer delivered the opening remarks to the students, congratulating them for having enough patience, diligence and tenacity to overcome so many COVID-related obstacles.

“Your stories add to the soul of this school,” said Leer. “Your leadership, humility, teamwork and grace are going to make the world a better place.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ae5k6_0g2BKa5p00

Board of Education chairperson Claudia Gonzalez-George greeted the crowd with remarks in both Spanish and English. Other members of the school board, Noel Stratmoen, Corey Bulter, Tom Baraniak, Jeff Quinnell and Amy Goerwitz were on stage to shake the graduates’ hands and award diplomas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MV8HI_0g2BKa5p00

Student leader Amira Haileab admitted to her fellow graduates that she never would have guessed she was capable of singing in Rock N’ Roll Revival, much less organizing a schoolwide walkout to protest police brutality in the wake of the George Floyd killing until she faced her fears and just did it.

“When I look at you,” said Haileab. “I see changemakers.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MtQo8_0g2BKa5p00

Student leader Brekken Modory told his fellow graduates that after facing a life changing event like COVID-19 and enduring a year of hybrid learning, what lies ahead is not obvious.

“Don’t hide from change,” Modory advised. “Embrace the next chapter.”

New Northfield High School Activities Director Bubba Sullivan, joined by five fellow teachers, delivered the commencement address centered around the theme of “Be kind, be thankful and ask for help.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nTp05_0g2BKa5p00

Northfield Public Schools superintendent Matt Hillmann wished the class of 2022 graduates — which included his youngest child Peter — well as they embark upon the rest of their lives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tBecp_0g2BKa5p00

“Thank you seniors,” said Leer. “You’re truly amazing. We’re put your future in good hands — your own.”

Comments / 0

Related
740thefan.com

Minnesota weather man wins big on “Jeopardy!”

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota meteorologist has won more than $75,000 over three days on “Jeopardy!”. Eric Ahasic took home his biggest haul on Wednesday with $35,600 to bring his total winnings to $75,600. He earned $5,000 in Wednesday’s Final Jeopardy! segment, which posed this answer: “A...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Missing U of M student Abdi Ali found dead

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Family confirmed on June 7 that Prior Lake college student Abdi Ali's body was found five days after he was last heard from on social media. According to a representative for the family, Ali, who attended the University of Minnesota, was located on Monday night. The...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Highschool#Northfield High School#Board Of Education#The School Board#Rock N Roll Revival
kduz.com

Feature Film Set in Henderson

HENDERSON, Minn. (KEYC) — A new feature film will be set in Henderson, and producers are looking for area locals to serve as extras in the film. KEYC reports producers say they are especially seeking adults over the age of 50 for this film, but anyone interested in participating can do so.
HENDERSON, MN
CBS Minnesota

2022 Ramsey County Fair Canceled

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (WCCO) — There will be no Ramsey County Fair this summer. It was slated to happen next month in Maplewood, but organizers announced Tuesday it’s been called off. “The consensus was that there were still too many outstanding arrangements, statutory requirements and unknown financial challenges that could not be resolved to put on a quality, enjoyable and safe Fair experience for the residents of Ramsey County,” Fair Board President Ron Suiter wrote in a letter to the county. Suiter said the board “will soon begin planning for a stellar Ramsey County Fair experience in 2023.”
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Police: Guns recovered from trio at high school graduation ceremony

Police say they recovered two handguns from three young men following a "disturbance" at a graduation ceremony Wednesday. The Brooklyn Center Police Department says it was called to Brooklyn Center High School at 6:38 p.m., with school staff saying they "removed three males and they believed that the males may have been armed with firearms."
CBS Minnesota

Family: Missing UMN Student Found Dead, No Foul Play Suspected

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A missing University of Minnesota student has been found dead. Family confirmed with WCCO that the 21-year-old student’s body was found Monday evening. The family says no foul play is suspected. The student, who was from Prior Lake, was reported missing on June 1. — If you or someone you know is having a mental health emergency please know help is always available. You can call 24 hours a day, seven days a week; the number is 800-273-8255.
fox9.com

Mother and daughter traumatized after Golden Valley carjacking

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Officials in Golden Valley are increasing their focus on carjackings after several were reported in recent weeks. Authorities are concerned the suspects in these frightening cases are getting more and more brazen. "Running at me with the gun was like up his arm sleeve,...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
KEYC

Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide

Mankato United is off to a solid start this season after going 1-1 in the first two matches of the 2022 Women’s Premier Soccer League campaign. The Scarlets play Monitcello in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Bricelyn company takes customers from farm to fashion. Updated: 2 hours ago. Lis'n offers...
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

VIDEO: Coyote Seen Following Bear In Minnetonka

MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) — A homeowner in Minnetonka captured a unique sight last month on an outside camera. The video, taken at night, shows a bear walking in front of a Glen Lake dock. Then, a coyote comes into the frame, following the bear. Both are walking at a somewhat leisurely pace. But are we looking at the bear’s last moments, a friendship, or something else? Jason Abraham with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Fish and Wildlife says it’s hard to say for sure. “It’s completely possible that these two guys were just hanging out looking for food, maybe found something, a little something to eat,” Abraham said. Bear walks from right to left, with a coyote following. DNR bear biologist Andrew Tri thinks the coyote is along for the bear’s leftovers. “The more you learn about wildlife, the more that you’re surprised as time goes on,” Tri said. “I’ve never seen anything like this ever in the wild.” DNR experts say it has been an active spring for bear sightings in the metro. Securing pet food, trash, bird feeders and grills will help keep them out of your yard. If you have pictures and videos you’d like to share, please go here.
MINNETONKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 Killed In Coon Rapids Crash Between Motorcycle, Car

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a motorcyclist and a motorist are dead after a crash in Coon Rapids Tuesday night. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred just before 8:45 p.m. near Hanson Boulevard and 129th Lane. A man on a motorcycle was speeding south on Hanson Boulevard and hit a car turning from 129th Lane, the sheriff’s office said. The motorcyclist — identified as 37-year-old Joseph Heim of Ham Lake — died at the scene. Forty-year-old Nicholas Wivinus of Coon Rapids, the motorist, was hospitalized in critical condition and later died, the sheriff’s office said. The crash is being investigated.
COON RAPIDS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A garbage company has stopped picking up yard waste in at least seven metropolitan cities due a lack of drivers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had suspended yard waste service in Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Columbia Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, St. Paul, and Vadnais Heights due to a staffing shortage.
myklgr.com

Redwood County Man dies in farm accident Thursday afternoon

A Redwood County man died in a farm accident Thursday afternoon. At 5:34 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office sent out a release stating an adult male has died in a farm accident near Sundown Township, between Clements and Sanborn. According to Sheriff’s Department, at...
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
wizmnews.com

Two La Crosse, one Winona native arrested in Ferryville for drugs

Two La Crosse and a Winona native were arrested back on May 28 for drug possession, as well as possibly stolen property. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department shared the info on Facebook at 9:24 p.m. Saturday. It said the department got a call from a “concerned citizen” that the...
Power 96

Two Owatonna Area Teens Dead After Murder-Suicide

Medford, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in Steele County say the weekend deaths of two teenagers were the result of a murder-suicide. A news release issued today by the Steele County Sheriff's Office says the preliminary autopsy results have confirmed that 18-year-old Chandra Pelcha was murdered and 19-year-old Jerome Caldwell took his own life. The evidence indicates Caldwell fatally shot the other teenager in the chest and head before turning the gun on himself.
MEDFORD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman, 49, Arrested In Connection With Homicide At St. Paul Senior Living Apartment

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police say they have arrested a woman in connection with a homicide at a senior living apartment building on Friday. The 49-year-old woman was arrested on the 1500 block of Chicago Avenue South in Minneapolis on Sunday, police said. She is being held at the Ramsey County Jail. WCCO-TV typically does not identify those arrested until they have been formally charged. Officers were responding to a welfare check Friday at 7 p.m. when they found a man in his 50s, dead from a gunshot wound, in an apartment on the 700 block of East Seventh Street.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Northfield News

Northfield News

Northfield, MN
44
Followers
135
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Northfield News has been serving Rice County, MN since 1876 and publishes Wednesdays and online at www.NorthfieldNews.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/northfield_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy