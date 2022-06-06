Northfield High School honors 2022 graduates Sunday afternoon

Following traditions that date back centuries, more than 300 Northfield High School seniors moved their mortarboard tassels from right to left Sunday afternoon after receiving their official diplomas.

Under party cloudy skies and cool temperatures, a large, boisterous crowd of families and friends packed the stands at Memorial Stadium and spilled onto the field, to celebrate, cheer and support the newly-minted graduates.

Retiring principal Joel Leer delivered the opening remarks to the students, congratulating them for having enough patience, diligence and tenacity to overcome so many COVID-related obstacles.

“Your stories add to the soul of this school,” said Leer. “Your leadership, humility, teamwork and grace are going to make the world a better place.”

Board of Education chairperson Claudia Gonzalez-George greeted the crowd with remarks in both Spanish and English. Other members of the school board, Noel Stratmoen, Corey Bulter, Tom Baraniak, Jeff Quinnell and Amy Goerwitz were on stage to shake the graduates’ hands and award diplomas.

Student leader Amira Haileab admitted to her fellow graduates that she never would have guessed she was capable of singing in Rock N’ Roll Revival, much less organizing a schoolwide walkout to protest police brutality in the wake of the George Floyd killing until she faced her fears and just did it.

“When I look at you,” said Haileab. “I see changemakers.”

Student leader Brekken Modory told his fellow graduates that after facing a life changing event like COVID-19 and enduring a year of hybrid learning, what lies ahead is not obvious.

“Don’t hide from change,” Modory advised. “Embrace the next chapter.”

New Northfield High School Activities Director Bubba Sullivan, joined by five fellow teachers, delivered the commencement address centered around the theme of “Be kind, be thankful and ask for help.”

Northfield Public Schools superintendent Matt Hillmann wished the class of 2022 graduates — which included his youngest child Peter — well as they embark upon the rest of their lives.

“Thank you seniors,” said Leer. “You’re truly amazing. We’re put your future in good hands — your own.”