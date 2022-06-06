ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee, NC

Kituwah, LLC discusses investment and acquisitions strategy

By Scott
 3 days ago

Kituwah, LLC discusses their Investment and Acquisitions Strategies. “One of the first formal actions the Kituwah, LLC Board took was to develop guiding principles and documents to benchmark and analyze investment and business decisions,” said Mark Hubble, Kituwah, LLC chief executive officer. The Investment Policy outlines the...

Sourcing Journal

Recover’s Recycled Fibers Attract Goldman-Led $100 Million Investment

Click here to read the full article. Recover has closed a $100 million minority equity capital investment that will enable it to further scale up its circular solutions. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalNovoloop and Closed Loop Partners Bank on Waste as a WinBehind UpWest and ReCircled's Upcycling 'Home Run'Goldman Analyst Unpacks 'Scary' Holiday Planning Scenario: Week AheadBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
TechCrunch

Branch snags $147M at a $1.05B valuation, showing that thorny insurtech market not impervious to growth

Weatherford Capital, a family-owned private investment firm, led the round, which also included participation from existing and new backers such as Acrew, American Family Ventures, Anthemis, Gaingels, Greycroft, HSCM Ventures, Narya, SignalFire and Tower IV. With this latest financing, Columbus, Ohio–based Branch has raised $229.5 million in total funding since its 2017 inception.
WWD

Natural Diamond Council CEO Discusses ESG, Inclusivity and Digitalization of Industry

Click here to read the full article. While the natural diamond market remains steeped in tradition as an exceptional luxury experience, the industry continues to evolve — which includes increasingly engaging consumers online and via social media. The industry is also leading on the ESG front, with recent initiatives spotlighting emerging designers while also fostering greater inclusivity. Here, David Kellie, chief executive officer of the Natural Diamond Council, discusses the state of the industry, which employs 10 million people worldwide.More from WWDA Close Look at 'Bottega Green'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022Inside the Temple of Parisian Lifestyle: Pictures of La Samaritaine WWD: How is...
City
Cherokee, NC
The Associated Press

BigBear.ai Announces Key Leadership Appointments in Finance and Corporate Development

COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 2, 2022-- BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leader in AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions, today announced that it has expanded its leadership team to better execute on its growth strategy. Effective June 13, 2022, current Chief Financial Officer Josh Kinley will take a new role as Chief Corporate Development Officer, and former Amazon executive Julie Peffer will become Chief Financial Officer of the Company.
freightwaves.com

Heartland acquires dry van truckload carrier Smith Transport

Heartland Express has returned to the acquisition market with the purchase of a dry van truckload company, Smith Transport. In its first acquisition since it bought Mills Transfer in August 2019, Heartland paid approximately $170 million for all of the equity in Smith and related companies. “During the pandemic, it...
freightwaves.com

Onfleet raises $23M to grow last-mile software platform

Once a cost base for businesses, last-mile delivery has gradually transformed from an afterthought into a nearly $200 billion industry. Investors, unsurprisingly, are taking notice. Bay Area-based Onfleet is the latest last-mile company to pick up a lucrative funding round, raising $23 million in a Series B led by Kayne...
protocol.com

The cybersecurity 'consolidation window' is coming

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: why cybersecurity startups are bullish on hiring despite recent layoffs while others expect a lot of mergers this fall, why C3.ai is cozying up to the Koch brothers, and this week in enterprise tech moves. Security 2022: More hiring, more consolidation. With growing...
thefastmode.com

Globe Telecom Selects Netcracker Managed Services

Globe Telecom, the largest mobile operator in the Philippines, has chosen Netcracker Managed Services to upgrade its support services and to maintain a higher level of operational efficiency. Globe Telecom provides mobile, fixed-line and broadband networks to more than 80 million customers. Netcracker will deploy its operations automation framework and...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Hyperautomation, Autonomous, Digital, Sustainability Reman Top Supply Chain Technology Themes

Gartner, Inc. identified the Top 8 supply chain technology themes in 2022, all focused on implementing technological responses to disruptions, supply shortages and security incidents. “According to a Gartner survey among 211 supply chain professionals in December 2021, 34% of respondents said that adapting to new technology is the most...
The Associated Press

Juniper Research: Enterprise Cybersecurity Spend to Exceed $226 Billion Globally by 2027, as AWS & IBM Top Competitor Leaderboard

BASINGSTOKE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2022-- A new study from Juniper Research has found the value of enterprise cybersecurity spend will exceed $226 billion in 2027; up from $179 billion in 2022. This growth of 26% over the next 5 years reflects the increasing maturity of the cybersecurity market, which continues to evolve as new threats emerge. The report identified a rising awareness of vulnerabilities, alongside emerging threats, including ransomware and DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) as key drivers behind the increasing spend.
freightwaves.com

Logistics is now wagging the supply chain tail

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Long a sideshow, logistics is now in the driver’s seat, and it is guiding the supply chain to heights never before seen. That is opening up opportunity for logistics professionals to finally get the investment and support for innovation they have long desired.
thefastmode.com

Our Journey to Becoming a Billion-Dollar Market Cap Company Featured

Before 2000, I helped three different companies grow from startup to public status over 15 years. In the 1980s, we took one company from $6 million to $60 million; the next went from $8 million to $80 million in under four years. In the late 1990s, the third company went from $4 million to $40 million.
pymnts

Eltropy Buys POPi/o to Provide Digital Communications to 400+ Credit Unions

Financial communications firm Eltropy, which specializes in credit unions (CUs), has acquired video banking relationship startup POPi/o, according to a Wednesday (June 8) press release. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition supports Eltropy’s digital communications platform and will deliver solutions to more than 400 CUs to help...
pymnts

US Bank on Meeting the Evolving Digital Needs of Corporate Banking Clients

The commercial banking industry has taken great strides since 2020 to offer a wider and more advanced suite of digital services, but its clients have grown more demanding in parallel. Continuous innovation is more critical than ever in meeting the needs of banking customers. Businesses want more effective and flexible...
TechCrunch

Behavioral cybersecurity platform CybSafe raises $28M Series B led by Evolution Equity Partners

Users get microlearning content and personalized “nudges,” available in nine different languages, delivered via a mobile application or browser. The company claims that this approach means that organizations can then “peer into” their workforce’s security behavior, culture and risk reporting to preempt security problems and track improvements over time. CybSafe claims this approach is 40%-60% more effective at influencing certain security behaviors and more helpful for users than the traditional approach to security awareness.
