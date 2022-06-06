ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillette, WY

Man who tried to run over probation officer sentenced

By Gillette News Record Wyoming News Exchange
 3 days ago

GILLETTE (WNE) — A Gillette man was sentenced to prison on charges related to trying to run over his probation officer last year, along with multiple drug charges.

Kenneth Myles Powers, 56, was sentenced May 12 to nine to 18 years in prison on charges of probation revocation, two counts of possession with intent to deliver and felony interference with a peace officer, according to court documents.

Both Powers and his roommate, Kenneth Heagy, were arrested in September after police were tipped off to the possibility of drug distribution from the home they lived together in on Laramie Street.

Two tips were made to the Crime Stoppers line indicating that Powers and Heagy had large amounts of drugs and guns in their home.

Powers’ parole officer had gotten a similar tip and she called Powers in for a meeting regarding those claims. Although Powers initially denied the allegations, he eventually admitted that there was a gun or guns in a safe in Heagy’s room, according to the affidavit.

When the parole officer told Powers the police planned to search his vehicle and home, he stood up and told her that he needed to use the restroom. He refused to sit down after being told to several times.

“Powers walked out of the office and outside. He then began running towards his vehicle, still refusing probation’s orders,” according to the affidavit.

He got in his vehicle and drove quickly towards the parole officer, who was in the parking lot and continued to tell him to stop. She was able to jump out of the way in time.

