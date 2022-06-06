ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Two Powerball Tickets in Bergen and Morris County NJ Win $50K

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
 3 days ago
TRENTON, NJ – Two very NJ lottery Powerball tickets matched four of the five white...

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

