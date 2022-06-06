ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

253 New Houses Planned on Eastern Side of Jackson

By Phil Stilton
 3 days ago
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – An application to build 253 more housing units on the...

REALTALK
3d ago

AND NONE OF IT IS AFFORABLE. AND ITS PRIVATE PROPERTY FOR THE JEWISH COMMUNITY. THIS IS WHY WE NEED THE FBI IN OCEAN County

Sharon Solomon Wolff
3d ago

when will we stop the building!. it will only be a matter of time and Jackson Will Become Overcrowded. A Moratorium on ANY NEW CONSTRUCTION MUST BE INSTITUTED

Guest
2d ago

What ever happened to needing more then 1 acre to build on??? They went against their word!!!😡 time to vote them OUT!!!

