Kensington, KS

Update: Woman arrested in northern Kansas bank robbery

By Ryan Newton, Carina Branson
 3 days ago

KENSINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) — New details have been released about the bank robbery attempt in northern Kansas that led to the arrest of a 51-year-old woman Monday morning.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigations (KBI), around 10:15 a.m. on Monday, a woman walked into the Farmers National Bank, 133 S. Main St. in Kensington, told workers that she had a bomb laced with fentanyl inside her bag and demanded money.

After-hours beer party forces Kansas town’s pool to close

About 15 minutes later, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene. Outside of the bank, they found 51-year-old Jennie R. Aanenson of Agra and detained her. When questioned, she stated that she was forced by two men to rob the bank while armed with a bomb. In addition, she also reported that her 8-week-old daughter was abducted by the men, who then left the area while she was inside the bank.

Jennie R. Aanenson (Courtesy: Kansas Bureau of Investigations)

The Kansas Highway Patrol and the SCSO immediately began searching for the reported vehicles. In addition, the KHP’s Hazardous Devices Unit responded to the bank.

Upon further investigation, law enforcement concluded that many of the woman’s statements were not credible. It has also been determined that the device inside her bag was not a bomb and that no child was abducted.

Monday evening, Aanenson was arrested for suspected aggravated robbery with a dangerous weapon, aggravated criminal threat, and two counts of interference with law enforcement. She was booked into the Smith County Jail, and formal charges are pending.

The Phillips County Sheriff’s Office and the Osborne County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in this case.

