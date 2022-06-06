Manhattan Luxury Sales Rebound Post-Memorial Day

This exceptional home located in Gardiner, New York, features 3,321 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Donna Brooks. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. Originally conceived as an artists' retreat and only 90 minutes by car from Manhattan, the completely private property is entered on a long driveway flanked by woods, hiking trails and gently rolling topography, all culminating at the water's edge with wonderful views of the Wallkill and open farmlands beyond. Whether you're looking for state-of-the-art style that's completely move-in-ready, or to eventually create an even larger legacy estate with multiple buildings, this stunning compound offers the best of Hudson Valley nature and contemporary design in one self-sustaining package. The portion of the building currently devoted to living features a roomy open layout, gourmet kitchen with induction range, 17-foot cathedral ceilings and radiant heat inside polished concrete floors, all continued from the studio space, plus a wall of windows leading to a gracious patio and the woods and water beyond. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. The massive 58-by-40 studio space, perfect for creating large-format art, storing a car collection, or entertaining on a grand scale, features a 12-foot bay door for drive-in deliveries, plus flexibility for cozy gathering spots despite the dramatic scale.

GARDINER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO