ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Manhattan Luxury Sales Rebound Post-Memorial Day

By Virginia k. smith
mansionglobal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the short week following Memorial Day weekend, Manhattan luxury sales managed to rebound from a three-week slump, according to Monday’s report from Olshan Realty. There were 28 contracts signed for Manhattan properties priced $4 million and up between May 30 and June 5, according to the report, for a total...

www.mansionglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
mansionglobal.com

Manhattan’s Median Rent Hits $4,000 for the First Time

New York’s real estate market has just set another record. Manhattan’s median rent hit $4,000 for the first time in history in May as an increasing number of renters return to the market, according to a report by Douglas Elliman on Thursday. Compared to the same period last...
MANHATTAN, NY
mansionglobal.com

New York, New York, Home With 3,069 Square Feet and Four Bedrooms Asks $4.78 Million

This exceptional home located in New York, New York, features 3,069 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Deanna Kory. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. The Apthorp is a landmarked luxury condominium renowned for its Italian Renaissance Revival architecture and landscaped courtyard and private driveway. One of only 3 homes on the floor, Apartment 3J offers the elegance, grand scale and gorgeous architectural details of a bygone era showcasing the incomparable prewar design unique to homes at the Apthorp. The grand and gracious layout is complemented by the luxuries of the historic condominium's amenities, creating the best of both worlds for a NYC homeowner. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. Pets are welcome. Amenities include: four separate lobby entrances, several full-time doormen, a live-in resident manager, hand-delivered mail, on-site parking, private storage, a state-of-the-art fitness center and spa, a yoga room, a steam room and sauna, a playroom, and an entertainment suite with a kitchen, a bar, and media.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mansionglobal.com

Gardiner, New York, Home With 3,321 Square Feet and One Bedroom Asks $2.55 Million

This exceptional home located in Gardiner, New York, features 3,321 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Donna Brooks. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. Originally conceived as an artists' retreat and only 90 minutes by car from Manhattan, the completely private property is entered on a long driveway flanked by woods, hiking trails and gently rolling topography, all culminating at the water's edge with wonderful views of the Wallkill and open farmlands beyond. Whether you're looking for state-of-the-art style that's completely move-in-ready, or to eventually create an even larger legacy estate with multiple buildings, this stunning compound offers the best of Hudson Valley nature and contemporary design in one self-sustaining package. The portion of the building currently devoted to living features a roomy open layout, gourmet kitchen with induction range, 17-foot cathedral ceilings and radiant heat inside polished concrete floors, all continued from the studio space, plus a wall of windows leading to a gracious patio and the woods and water beyond. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. The massive 58-by-40 studio space, perfect for creating large-format art, storing a car collection, or entertaining on a grand scale, features a 12-foot bay door for drive-in deliveries, plus flexibility for cozy gathering spots despite the dramatic scale.
GARDINER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy