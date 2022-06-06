ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple's WWDC Event: What the Charts Say Now

By Bret Kenwell
 3 days ago

Tech stocks were cruising higher on Monday morning, but many names are now struggling to stay in positive territory.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report is one such stock, joining the Nasdaq which gapped higher and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report fresh off its 20-for-1 stock split.

Shares of Apple opened higher by 1.3%, traded up 2.2% and are now just above flat in midday trading as its WWDC event kicks off.

Here is the live blog from the event.

Going into the event, Apple enthusiasts, investors and tech-focused consumers will be looking for iOS 16, as well as updates to its iPad and other products.

As for the chart, the stock looked fairly good last week until Friday’s action, where Apple stock fell 3.9%. That put it below short-term support and left shares vulnerable to more downside. In that sense, today's event could be pivotal.

Let’s look at the key levels now.

Trading Apple Stock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2snauF_0g2BApsE00
Daily chart of Apple stock. Chart courtesy of TrendSpider.com

Apple stock closed on June 2 within a dime of its session high. Even though the stock only gained 1.7% on the day, it was an important day of action. That’s as the stock reclaimed the first-quarter low and key $150 level.

It had eclipsed this level in the prior two sessions, but it closed lower in both sessions — and both times below $150.

Then, Friday’s tumble undid all of that progress and then some, as Apple closed below the 10-day and 21-day moving averages as well.

Once Monday's event gets underway, Apple stock will likely become more volatile. That’s particularly true later in the afternoon when the event is finished.

From here, bulls want to see $144 continue to hold as support. If it can’t hold this level, it makes Apple more vulnerable to a deeper decline. Below $140 and it’s possible we revisit the $136 to $137 support area.

The overshoot from that zone came when the stock dropped down to $133, but reversed sharply and closed higher on the day.

If Apple can hold $144, bulls want to see it reclaim the 10-day and 21-day moving averages. Above Friday’s high near $148 and the key $150 level is just a stone’s throw away.

Above last week’s high of $151.74 and we could see a push to the 10-week moving average, then the 50-day and 200-day moving averages up near $158 to $160.

Keep in mind, the market is looking for direction right now. It's holding support, but below a number of key levels still. Apple is the largest U.S. stock, so it could have a significant impact on the market in the days and weeks ahead.

TheStreet

Netflix-Roku Deal? Here’s How to Trade Both Stocks

Roku (ROKU) - Get Roku Inc. Report shares are more than 12% higher on June 8, while Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix Inc. Report is hitting a session high, too, up about 3.5%. The rumor on Wall Street is a potential takeover of Roku by Netflix. In premarket trading Roku shares were modestly higher while Netflix was lower.
STOCKS
TheStreet

One of the Best-Performing Tech Stocks Will Surprise You

No one seems to be talking about International Business Machines (IBM) - Get International Business Machines Corporation Report lately, but that's because no one ever seems to be talking about IBM!. Yet, it's been one of the best-performing stocks in the tech sector. While IBM is a big firm with...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Roblox and Roku, Sells Spotify

The prominent investor Cathie Wood traded familiar names on June 7, buying shares of an online videogame platform and selling an e-commerce company. All the valuations below are as of Tuesday’s close. Ark funds purchased 422,638 shares of the videogame platform Roblox (RBLX) - Get Roblox Corporation Class A...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Nvidia, Roku, Key Software Firms

Celebrity investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment, traded several familiar names Monday, buying shares of a top semiconductor maker and video-streaming platform. All the valuations below are as of Monday’s close. Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) - Get ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Report purchased 20,593...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Takes on Another Giant of Silicon Valley

Elon Musk fears no one and he wants to show it. Take Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report, the world's most valuable company with a market value of $2.406 trillion: the chief executive officer of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report believes that the manufacturer of the iPhone has not invented anything for a while.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Is Not Buying a News Network

The Trump-besotted CEO of right-wing TV company One America News Network tweeted that Elon Musk was interested in buying the struggling company, but it was apparently a red herring. The claim came in a tweet from CEO Robert Herring early June 9. In January, AT&T’s (T) - Get AT&T Inc....
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Stocks Edge Higher, Tesla, Twitter, Retail Trading And Gas Prices In Focus - Five Things You Must Know

Here are five things you must know for Thursday, June 9:. 1. -- Stock Futures Cautiously Higher As Inflation Grips Markets. U.S. equity futures edged cautiously higher Thursday as investors picked through a mixed set of headlines from China and eyed a key interest rate decision from the European Central Bank ahead of tomorrow's crucial inflation reading.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Tesla, Buffett-Backed China Company Near EV Battery Deal

Tesla, (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report the Austin EV powerhouse, soon will have fresh supplies of batteries for its popular vehicle lines. BYD, (BYDDY) a China-based company that makes its own electric vehicles and is backed by billionaire investor Warren Buffett, said it shortly would be supplying Elon Musk's clean-energy carmaker with perhaps its most important component.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Elon Musk May Be Right About a Controversial Subject

The pandemic forced the vast majority of office workers -- really anyone not working in the service industry, construction, manufacturing, and a handful of other professions -- into working from home. For many workers that may have been the only good part of the covid quarantine and shutdown. While their...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Why Netflix Buying Roku Helps Amazon, Apple (and Maybe Google)

A potential deal between Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix Inc. Report and Roku (ROKU) - Get Roku Inc. Report sent shares of both companies higher. That's likely because investors see the synergies between the two companies -- Netflix makes content and Roku distributes it -- but this acquisition would actually rob Roku of its biggest advantage.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Tesla Stock Alert: Bulls Need to Reclaim One Key Area

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report stock looked strong last week before a painful one-day drop of 9.2% on Friday changed the stock’s short-term outlook. The bulls looked to extend the stock's winning streak to four days on Thursday, as shares were up more than 5.5% at one point. However, with the overall market decline pressuring shares, Tesla stock declined 0.9%.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Tech Stocks Tumble; Which Ones Are Buying Opportunities?

Technology stocks have stumbled in 2022, after years of strength, amid raging inflation and soaring interest rates. The S&P 500 information and technology sector lost 20% year to date through June 8, the worst showing for that period in 20 years, The Wall Street Journal reports. The disparity in performance with the S&P 500 – negative six percentage points – is the biggest in 18 years.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Walmart, Amazon, Home Depot Stock Slump As Target Signals Big Summer Discounts For Overstocked Retailers

Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report shares moved sharply lower Tuesday, with Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report, Costco (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report and Home Depot (HD) - Get Home Depot Inc. (The) Report following suit, as investors dumped retail stocks in the wake of Target's (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report surprise warning on profit margins and the prospect of deeper near-term discounts from overstocked merchants over the summer months.
RETAIL
TheStreet

How to Trade Volatility with Options

Every time you take an options position, you are taking a position on volatility. A move in volatility can be as beneficial or detrimental to your portfolio as a move in the underlying stock price. Volatility is a combination of both the price change of an asset and the velocity...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Target Cuts Guidance. Dump the Stock? Check the Chart First.

Target (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report stock opened more than 7% lower on June 7 after the retail giant warned about its profitability. Just a few weeks ago, Target stunned Wall Street with its quarterly update as inflation and inventory issues cut into its guidance. Walmart (WMT) - Get...
STOCKS
TheStreet

'Diablo Immortal' and the Truth About Free-to-Play Mobile Games

As the videogame industry continues to make more money every year, many game developers hoping for success are turning to mobile instead of consoles. With the mobile-gaming market raking in $93.2 billion in 2021 and 52% of global consumer spend, mobile officially owns more than half of consumer attention --which is why many big names are flocking to it.
VIDEO GAMES
TheStreet

Microsoft's Latest Move Challenges Sony and Nintendo

As society increasingly expects all its media to be streamable at the tap of a button, videogames have been the exception to the rule. While all the major videogame-hardware makers have digital stores on their consoles, from which users can buy and download or stream games with ease, the console of choice is still required, whether it be Microsoft's (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report Xbox, Sony's (SNE) - Get Sony Corp. Report PlayStation 5, or Nintendo's (NTDOF) Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
