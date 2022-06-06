ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers Sign Fourth-Round Pick Calvin Austin

By Noah Strackbein
The Pittsburgh Steelers now have one rookie left to sign.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed fourth-round pick Calvin Austin to a four-year deal, the team announced.

Austin left Memphis this spring after a two-time All-ACC career. He finished second in school history with 22 receiving touchdowns, fourth in receiving yards with 2,541 and fifth in catches with 156.

Coming into Pittsburgh, Austin was viewed as a slot option for the Steelers, but Matt Canada's offense allows the rookie to play across the field like he did in college.

"That's one of the main things I saw right off of it. The offense itself compliments us smaller guys, quicker guys, and also the bigger guys as well - coming across the middle, using the motions. The play off of it," Austin said. "I can tell from day one that this offense was going to be one that we can definitely thrive in."

The Steelers have now signed all of their 2022 rookies expect first-round pick Kenny Pickett.

