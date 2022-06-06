ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Sudden worker strike suspends Antelope Valley Transit Authority bus routes, services

By Darleene Powells
 3 days ago

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (June 6 AM Edition) 02:05

A worker strike has suspended public transportation in the Antelope Valley until further notice.

According to the Antelope Valley Transportation Authority, local and commuter service was temporarily suspended Friday due to a sudden worker stoppage by Teamsters Local 848 against Transdev, which operates public transportation in the Antelope Valley.

AVTA says they had no advance notice of the work stoppage. At least two routes to the VA Medical Center and Reseda have been impacted, along with service at the transit authority's customer service lobby.

"AVTA is deeply disappointed that the Teamsters Local 848 decided to strike and, in the process, disrupt the lives of thousands of AVTA customers that rely on our transit services to get to work, medical appointments, and other daily needs," transit officials said in a statement. The agency says it has never had a labor agreement with the Teamsters and no legal role in the negotiations.

More than 450,000 residents in Lancaster, Palmdale, and the unincorporated portions of northern Los Angeles County use AVTA's local, commuter, and dial-a-ride service regularly. AVTA's total service area covers 1,200 square miles from the border with Kern County to the north, San Bernardino County to the east, the Angeles National Forest to the south, and the I-5 to the west.

AVTA says riders should check its website and social media, and sign up for AVTA Rider Alerts at www.avta.com , for updates during the disruption. Riders can also call (661) 945-9445.

Comments / 0

