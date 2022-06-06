ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. seeks to seize 2 luxury jets worth more than $400 million linked to Russian oligarch and former football club owner Roman Abramovich

Manhattan federal prosecutors moved Monday to seize two luxury jets — including one valued at $350 million and believed to be one of the world’s most expensive private airplanes — traced to billionaire Russian oligarch and former football club owner Roman Abramovich.

A judge signed a warrant authorizing the seizure of a $60 million Gulfstream and the pricey Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that Abramovich, 55, reportedly nicknamed “The New Bandit” after he bought it in December and bankrolled a multimillion-dollar customized upgrade.

A Justice Department official said neither of the extravagant airplanes is in U.S. custody.

An FBI agent’s affidavit says both aircraft flew to Russia without applying for the necessary licensing after March 2 in violation of U.S. sanctions imposed in the wake of Russia’s “illegal war” against Ukraine, providing the basis for the warrants. The U.S. has already moved to seize the yachts and aircraft of several Russian oligarchs, Kremlin officials and others linked to President Vladimir Putin.

Abramovich’s Dreamliner allegedly flew illegally from Dubai to Moscow on March 4. It’s now in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. His Gulfstream illegally flew from Istanbul to Moscow on March 12, and again on March 15, DOJ officials say. It remains in Russia.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said the seizure warrants made clear prosecutors will continue to use every tool at their disposal to take action against Russia for its deadly invasion of Ukraine.

“Our international partners — nations devoted to the rule of law — far outnumber those jurisdictions where these aircraft can safely hide, and our investigation of illegal exports in violation of U.S. law will continue unabated,” said Williams.

Corruption prosecutor Andrew Adams, head of the DOJ’s “KleptoCapture” task force set up after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, said the development reflected the “global scope” of the U.S.’s response to Russia’s aggression. He said authorities anticipated working closely with the private sector.

“While we seek to execute on these warrants, the task force eagerly anticipates working with international partners to uphold the rule of law and reminds members of the aviation, insurance and financial industries that these aircraft constitute tainted property under active investigation by the United States,” said Adams.

According to court documents, Abramovich owns and controls the aircraft through a series of shell companies located in Cyprus, Jersey in the Channel Islands and the British Virgin Islands. He spent about $100 million customizing his Dreamliner, a former commercial airliner, outfitting it with a luxury cabin and gutting its 220 seats to be replaced with 50, according to the aviation blog Simple Flying .

In tandem with the warrant, the U.S. Department of Commerce officials began administrative proceedings against Abramovich for violating export control regulations. The department said it would seek penalties of up to twice the value of both aircraft — around $800 million — and up to $320,000 per illegal flight. The department has never before announced an administrative complaint before its resolution.

The former owner of the Chelsea Football Club was forced to sell the team last month after more than 20 years to Los Angeles Dodgers owner Todd Boehly for a record $3 billion. The sale came after Abramovich was sanctioned by the E.U. and U.K. governments for his connections to Putin.

Abramovich, who has denied having a close connection to the Russian president, reportedly promised to donate the sale’s proceeds to Ukrainian victims. Tens of thousands of innocent civilians have been killed since February, according to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

A spokesman for Abramovich could not be reached for comment.

