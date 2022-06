On May 7 at the Hood River Event Site, teams from the Hood River, Columbia (Wash.), Lincoln and Newport High Schools competed in the Oregon State High School Sailing Championships — also known as the Forrest Cook Regatta Oregon Cup. The Columbia Bruins, led by team captains Leif Hauge and Cole Newbrook, dominated the competition and won the Oregon State Championship for sailing. In a competition that rewards teams with the lowest scores, the Bruins scored a total of 20 points. The next closest school was Lincoln High School with 46. The Bruins placed first in all but four of the 12 regattas that were held.

HOOD RIVER, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO