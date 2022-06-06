ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Nonito Donaire, 39, driven by idea of becoming 'undisputed'

By Michael Rosenthal
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rPt9d_0g2B5onx00
Kazuhiro Nogi / AFP via Getty Images

Is this Nonito Donaire’s last stand? Or does the 39-year-old future Hall of Famer have more to give?

We’re going to find out in the early morning hours U.S. time Tuesday in Saitama, Japan, where Donaire will face unbeaten Naoya Inoue a second time for thee of the four major bantamweight titles (ESPN+).

Donaire stunned the boxing world by pushing Inoue to his limits before losing a unanimous decision a few days shy of his 37th birthday in November 2019, although we learned later that Inoue fought with a broken bone in his face.

The Filipino-American proved that performance was no fluke by stopping Nordine Oubaali in four rounds to win the WBC 118-pound title in May of last year and successfully defended against Reymart Gaballo in December, also by a fourth-round stoppage.

Of course, a healthy Inoue, Boxing Junkie’s No. 2 fighter pound-for-pound, is an enormous step up from Oubaali and Gaballo. And Donaire, an Honorable Mention on the pound-for-pound list, is closing in on his 40th birthday.

Donaire (42-6, 28 KOs) said that his strong performance against Inoue (22-0, 19 KOs) in the first fight lit a fire under him that still burns.

“After I lost to Inoue it was more of, ‘Man, I can beat this guy,’” the four-division titleholder said on The DAZN Boxing Show. “That fire was just burning hard. And right after the fight, after feeling could beat him the next time, I got back to the drawing board. I spent a week or two and then got back to the gym again.

“He’s been on my mind since then.”

Donaire fought Inoue on even terms for much of the first fight but the Japanese star pulled away late in the final of the World Boxing Super Series tournament, punctuating his performance with a left to the body that put Donaire down in Round 11.

Where did Donaire go wrong in the end?

“I cam in there to fight,” he said. “I came in there without the game plan. I came in there with just sheer guts. It was more me going into there and trying to bully the kid. He came up pretty strong. He was tough, he was tough. I didn’t expect that from him. He could crack, too.

“One thing for me was I just came in there with the mindset of fighting. This time I’m coming in with everything.”

The fans and pundits can’t stop talking about Donaire’s ability to remain a world class fighter at an age when most boxers are well into second careers. And for good reason: It’s truly remarkable.

Donaire isn’t interested in going there. His focus is squarely on the challenges Inoue presents and checking off one more accomplishment on his already-remarkable resume.

“For me, it’s the … goal, the purpose of becoming undisputed,” he said. “Getting these belts and then getting the other belt [owned by Paul Butler]. The mindset is pretty much I’m driven by beating this kid and I’m driven by becoming undisputed.

“That’s the only thing I don’t have on my resume.”

Comments / 0

Related
Boxing Scene

Naoya Inoue Destroys Nonito Donaire, Stops Him In Second Round Of Rematch

“The Monster” overwhelmed Nonito Donaire in their rematch Tuesday night. Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue dropped Donaire once apiece in the first and second rounds and stopped the 39-year-old Donaire quickly in their highly anticipated bantamweight championship rematch. Referee Michael Griffin stopped their scheduled 12-round, 118-pound championship unification fight at 1:24 of the second round, once a disoriented Donaire got up from that second knockdown in the main event at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Associated Press

Boxing champ Inoue’s home burglarized during Donaire fight

TOKYO (AP) — While Japanese boxer Naoya Inoue was winning his title bout against Nonito Donaire, burglars were breaking into his home. Inoue stopped Donaire in the second round Tuesday night, unifying three bantamweight world titles. That same evening, two men broke into his home southwest of Tokyo, knowing Inoue and his family would be out, and took off with items including jewelry and expensive bags, Japanese media reports said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MiddleEasy

Oscar De La Hoya “Would Love” To “Smooth Things Out” With Dana White, Blames Eddie Hearn For Canelo’s Loss

To say that boxing promoter Oscar De La Hoya has had a rocky relationship with Dana White would be an understatement. The boxing Hall of Famer has traded numerous verbal jabs with the UFC President over the years. During the debut MMA show for Golden Boy Promotions, De La Hoya bashed White over the issue of fighter pay. The former multi-division title holder held what would turn out to be the first and only MMA event under the promotion right in conflict with UFC Fight Night 141 in November 2018.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nordine Oubaali
Person
Nonito Donaire
Person
Reymart Gaballo
Boxing Scene

Donaire: That First Knockdown, I Came Up Completely Blank; Hardest Punch I've Ever Been Hit With

Nonito Donaire was never in this predicament before at any point in his illustrious career spanning three decades. Not even in his twelve previous rounds with Naoya Inoue did the former four-division champion experience a moment where he was separated from his senses in the ring. It happened near the end of the first round of their bantamweight title unification rematch, when Inoue landed a flush right hand to Donaire’s temple to floor the future Hall of Famer for the first of two times en route to a second-round knockout loss Tuesday in Saitama, Japan.
COMBAT SPORTS
CBS Sports

Boxing Pound-for-Pound Rankings: Naoya Inoue moves up to No. 2 after smashing Nonito Donaire

This just in, it's getting a bit crowded in the top 10 of the boxing pound-for-pound rankings. Not only is there much debate over whether Canelo Alvarez's loss in a light heavyweight title bout against unbeaten Dmitry Bivol should automatically drop him from the top spot despite him fighting in such a larger division, the number of prime fighters making a case for inclusion throughout the top 10 has never been deeper.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Gym#World Boxing Super Series#Undisputed#Combat#Filipino American#Wbc
Boxing Scene

De La Hoya: I Hope Charlo Grows Some Balls, Tells Management Team 'I Want To Fight Munguia'

Oscar De La Hoya is sticking to his version of the truth of why Jaime Munguia’s next fight is against anyone other than Jermall Charlo. As has been reported at length, the anticipated WBC middleweight title fight was agreed upon by both boxers only to fall apart over a network dispute. Showtime was prepared to carry the event as part of its spring and early summer schedule, only for Golden Boy Promotions and Zanfer Boxing—Munguia’s co-promoters—to insist that DAZN be involved in the fight.
ANAHEIM, CA
BoxingNews24.com

De La Hoya: ‘I want to make Jermall Charlo – Munguia’

By Dan Ambrose: Oscar De La Hoya was worked up on Thursday, imploring WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo to step up and face his fighter Jaime Munguia. (Photo credit: Tom Hogan / Golden Boy) Oscar tried to set up a fight recently between Munguia and Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs), but...
ANAHEIM, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LIV Golf kicks Phil Mickelson's biographer, Alan Shipnuck, out of news conference

Maybe Phil Mickelson has had enough of Alan Shipnuck or Greg Norman wanted to make a point. Either way, one of the strangest days in recent golf history ended at the Centurion Golf Club near London on Thursday evening with Shipnuck, the author of “Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf’s Most Colorful Superstar,” being removed from what’s known as the flash interview area at the LIV Golf Invitational Series inaugural event.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

119K+
Followers
163K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy