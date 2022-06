BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota regulators approved a permit for a landfill near Williston that aims to become the state's first to accept radioactive oilfield waste. Secure Energy Services, a Calgary, Alberta-based company, still must obtain a $1.125 million bond to dispose of radioactive material at its 13-Mile Landfill, which already accepts other types of waste generated by oil development, said Diana Trussell, who heads the state Department of Environmental Quality’s solid waste program.

