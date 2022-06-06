Golf Lottery Launched To Help Support Nationwide Charities

Golfers across the UK will be taking on a new challenge this summer following the launch of the Golf Lottery - a unique initiative where players can support a diverse range of charities all while competing for some amazing prizes.

Devised by Ryan Howsam – majority owner of the Legends Tour and chairman of the Staysure Group – the Golf Lottery is a non-profit organisation licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission in Great Britain. Its primary aim is to raise funds for good causes every week and in turn support local and national charities across the UK through player interaction.

Launched with the UK enjoying a boom in golf participation levels that has seen an increase of 148 per cent from 2019-2020 with playing numbers rising to more than 5.2million, the Golf Lottery serves as a focal point for a portfolio of charities and governing bodies to promote their work.

Available on a mobile-responsive platform with an app to follow later in the year, there will be two ways to pay and play: either a monthly subscription with a direct debit of £5 per calendar month or an annual subscription with a direct debit of £52 per year.

In return, players will have the chance to win some fantastic weekly prizes, from cash and star prizes that will include playing experiences with celebrities, Major winners and Ryder Cup captains through to VIP hospitality at major golf events, with private travel and luxury accommodation. More prizes will be added as the Golf Lottery moves into the summer, including tickets to golf tournaments, signed merchandise, lessons with professionals, golf product and so much more.

As well as giving players the opportunity to win some amazing prizes, the Golf Lottery will be vital in contributing to its charity partners, including Alzheimer’s Society, which helps to drive and support a powerful force for change for anybody who is affected by dementia.

Likewise, The Golf Foundation will also benefit from the new initiative as it continues to help young people ‘Start and Stay’ in golf by making their introduction to the game fun, innovative, inspiring, inclusive and enriching.

Keith Mitchell, managing director of the Golf Lottery, said: “The Golf Lottery will fulfil a need to bring new revenue to both golf-related charities and nationwide causes. Now is the time to launch against a backdrop of a boom in golf participation in the UK at a time when charities are looking for new and innovative ways to raise funds.

Keith Mitchell, managing director of the Golf Lottery (Image credit: Golf Lottery)

“It will provide a simple solution to assist with meeting your charitable donation targets. Set up with the same ethos, it will work with and support golf’s leading tours and governing bodies to drive the game in a positive direction.

“This is a unique opportunity as there are no direct competitors that currently exist in the golf sector. And for the consumer, the Golf Lottery is an exciting new platform on which golfers can play and win some great prizes, as well as supporting meaningful charities close to their hearts.”

Alex Hyde-Smith, director of fundraising at Alzheimer’s Society, said: “We’re thrilled that Alzheimer’s Society has been chosen as a beneficiary of the Golf Lottery. The golf community have remained constant supporters of the charity over the years and we are delighted to be a part of this new initiative.

“As part of Alzheimer’s Society’s Sport United Against Dementia campaign, we are determined to bring the sporting world together to provide hope for future generations through research and transform the way the industry supports people affected by dementia, so no one faces dementia alone. Funds raised through the Golf Lottery will support us in this endeavour and help us make the biggest difference to people affected by dementia.”

Vanessa Bell, head of fundraising at the The Golf Foundation, said: “We are delighted and so proud that The Golf Foundation has been chosen as a beneficiary of the Golf Lottery. We know that golf can change lives and being able to engage the golf community with this new initiative is an exciting way to do that.

“The inertia that the world has been forced to deal with over the last few years means it is more important than ever for young people to get active and to get social. We work with schools and golf clubs across the country to introduce children to golf from all backgrounds, while our specialised mental wellbeing programmes have seen an incredible impact on youngsters recently.

“We are delighted that the Golf Lottery funds will help us to reach more youngsters and continue to support their mental health, all while introducing the game to more new people every day.”

View the Golf Lottery website