Gov. Jared Polis signed two bills into law Wednesday that aim to crack down on crime in the state, targeting human trafficking operations and missing Indigenous people. The first bill, House Bill 1300, seeks to address human trafficking in illicit massage parlors by giving counties the power to require special business licenses for massage parlors, something cities can already do. The license applications, scheduled to go into effect in August, will require owners to pass a criminal background check and provide contact information, as well as other conditions.

COLORADO STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO