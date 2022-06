The Town of Kill Devil Hills will have periodic road closures today, June 9, 2022, from the intersection of East New Bern Street and Fifth Street to Virginia Dare Trail for Weeks Construction to move beach nourishment equipment and construction material to and from the staging area at the Fifth Street Beach Access. This section of road will be closed several times throughout the day, as needed, to move the large equipment and other material.

KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO