ENGLEWOOD — A Chicago police officer was shot Sunday afternoon, the third shooting of a law enforcement officer in less than a week in the city. The officer was shot around 2 p.m. Sunday in the 6900 block of South Sangamon Street, Supt. David Brown said. Three uniformed officers were making a traffic stop in their unmarked car, when the driver of the car they were trying to stop pulled into a dead end in an alley, Brown said.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO