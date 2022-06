There's finally a little good news in the fight against rising floodwaters in northern Minnesota along the Canadian border. With a dry forecast, the National Weather Service predicts that the water level on Rainy Lake — which is threatening hundreds of properties east of International Falls — will rise by only a couple inches over the next seven days. That compares to some days in the past couple weeks where the lake rose that much in a single day, swollen by a heavy winter snowpack and then spring rains.

2 DAYS AGO