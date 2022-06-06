ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
macOS 13 Ventura announced: new features, everything you need to know

By Daryl Baxter
 3 days ago
(Image credit: TechRadar)

At WWDC 2022, Apple announced macOS 13 Ventura, its newest update to the Mac, and the successor to macOS 12 Monterey.

Alongside the M2 chip becoming official, Apple confirmed that macOS 13 Ventura is coming in late 2022, with a developer beta available to download from June 6, alongside a public beta arriving in July.

The weather app moves over to macOS alongside iPadOS 16, with a redesigned System Preferences, a new way of multitasking thanks to Stage Manager, and more.

macoS 13: Cut to the chase

  • What is it? The latest big update for macOS
  • When does it come out? Late 2022, public beta arrives in July
  • How much does it cost? It's free

Supported Macs

(Image credit: Apple)

More Macs are being restricted to older versions of macOS, with Ventura being able to be used on Macs that were released from 2017 onwards.

macOS 13 Features

(Image credit: TechRadar)

System Preferences finally sees a redesign for the first time on the Mac, making it easier to find those settings when you need to.

Stage Manager is an evolution of Continuity and multitasking that's also on iPadOS 16, which allows you to sort apps into groups, which can be accessed on the left of the desktop.

You can drag and drop files in a much easier way here too, by going to this sidebar and the app will appear in the center, making it easier for you to drag it into a specific place in the app.

Photos see some improvements, with the ability to use Apple Music in Photo Memories, where you can add a track into one of these albums instead.

Weather and Clock comes to macOS

Apps that have been on iOS since the start, are arriving on macOS Ventura. However, the redesigned Weather app is the focus here, first arriving in iOS 15.

The same app has moved over to Ventura and iPadOS 16, with the same weather animations and useful information that can now be viewed on your Mac.

Alongside this, you can ask Siri to set alarms for the Clocks app, or set one yourself. There's also new widgets for both that you can add to the sidebar in macOS.

Accessibility

Alongside the previously announced features of door detection and live captions in a FaceTime call, Ventura brings some new accessibility features, such as 'buddy controller'. This will allow a user to use multiple controllers as one, making it easier to access the buttons for certain games.

Voice Control also sees improvements in teaching it new words by spelling them out loud. macOS Ventura will listen to this, and store it in its dictionary for future use.

There's also typing out live captions for a FaceTime call, or a third-party conferencing app on the Mac. This can make it easier to help communicate over a call in Ventura.

Mail

(Image credit: Future)

Inspired by Messages in iOS 16, you can choose to have some emails remind you again in an hour, to help with your workflow.

Scheduled send finally arrives, alongside follow-up replies, mirroring features found in Google's mail service.

Search is also seeing big improvements in Mail, with instant results from one letter being inputted.

Safari

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Apple's web browser is seeing its tab groups improved, with Shared Tab Groups enabling your friends and family to view your tabs, or add and remove tabs. This could be useful if you're shopping for a holiday or a keyboard for example.

Passkeys is coming to individual websites and apps, where you can sign in to your password manager using your iPhone on a device that's not yours.

There's also website settings that can sync across your Apple devices, where page zooming and automatic Reader view settings will also show on your iPhone for that specific web page if you choose to.

Freeform

(Image credit: TechRadar)

This is a new app that was teased by Apple as launching later this year, where you can brainstorm ideas with other invited users on a blank canvas, which will work across a Mac, an iPad and an iPhone.

You can insert images, PDF files, videos and also preview what you're going to send, to make sure that your content is relevant to the topic at hand.

Gaming

(Image credit: Future)

A surprise from Apple, where Metal, its graphics technology for Macs and Apple Silicon, arrives with its third version, with it seeing the arrival of a new feature called MetalFX Upscaling.

This means support for games, such as No Mans Sky, Resident Evil Village, and more that are coming to the Mac in late 2022.

Camera Continuity

(Image credit: Future)

Sherlocking an app we spoke of in May, you can use your iPhone as a camera for your Mac in Ventura.

Using an accessory, you can place your iPhone on the top of your Mac, and it will automatically detect the new camera, allowing you to use it with FaceTime.

4th of July sales 2022: when is it and the deals we can expect

It's officially June, which means 4th of July sales will be here before you know it with mega deals from all your favorite retailers. To help you prepare for the patriotic holiday weekend, we've put together this guide with everything you need to know, plus what deals you can expect.
SHOPPING
How to sign up for the Halo Infinite co-op beta

Halo Infinite’s co-op campaign has appeared on the horizon. The new game mode is expected to launch in August later this year, but some lucky players will have the opportunity to jump in early through a hands-on beta. Developer 343 Industries announced the upcoming Halo Infinite playtest in a...
VIDEO GAMES
The LG G1 65-inch OLED TV gets $1,200 slashed off price in epic deal at Amazon

If you're looking for a premium TV deal, then head over to Amazon to grab the stunning LG G1 OLED TV on sale at a new record-low price. Amazon has the 65-inch LG G1 OLED TV on sale for $1,796.99 right now, thanks to today's massive $1,203 discount (opens in new tab). That's the lowest price we've ever seen and a fantastic deal for a feature-packed OLED display.
ELECTRONICS
Spotify is going big on a new feature - and it's not music

Spotify has set its sights on a new sound-based frontier: audiobooks. The streaming music company held its second Investor Day event on Wednesday where CEO Daniel Ek revealed the company’s new foray into the world of audiobooks, calling it a “massive opportunity.” Ek said he wants to compete with the other “major player dominating the space,” referencing Amazon and its audiobook platform, Audible, which is the only noteworthy rival.
ELECTRONICS
Ars Technica

iOS 16 requires an iPhone 8, drops support for two generations of older phones

One of the selling points of iPhones and iPads is that you'll get several years of prompt software updates, released at the same time to all devices regardless of your specific model or cellular carrier. On Monday, Apple announced iOS and iPadOS 16, and those new versions come with a new set of minimum hardware requirements.
CELL PHONES
yankodesign.com

Top 10 Apple-inspired concepts that could be launched as legit products this WWDC

Since its foundation in 1976, Apple has been always been at the peak of modern innovation! And let’s take a moment to appreciate all the awesome products and inspiration Apple has provided us with. The groundbreaking tech giant never fails to surprise us, we always find ourselves biting our nails and squirming with curiosity, whenever Apple announces a new product launch! Their ingenious and mesmerizing designs and design philosophy have inspired and influenced designers all over the world, resulting in some pretty unique Apple-inspired designs! From an Apple game console concept to a 2022 MacBook Air render – these mind-blowing designs are the best of the lot and a dream for every Apple lover. Although we’re pretty satisfied with Apple’s latest launches, we can’t help but just hope that Apple converts these into a reality soon as well!
ELECTRONICS
itechpost.com

iPhone Users, Heads Up! These Models are NOT Compatible with iOS 16

Another year, another new iOS version has arrived with its own set of features and advantages. But the most important question is: can you get it?. Only Selected iPhone Models Will Receive the News iOS Update. According to a news story by Wired, Apple is ceasing software support for the...
CELL PHONES
I use this hidden iPhone feature every day... and you should too

I don’t know about you, but there are too many things going on in life at the moment. And when I say ‘at the moment’ I mean all the time and in a never-ending fashion. This leads to a real struggle to focus when you have an unceasing cacophony of priorities crackling around your brain - but your iPhone has a handy little trick that both helps you focus and is great at looking after your hearing too.
BEAUTY & FASHION
