Apple announces new MacBook Pro 13-inch with M2 chip at WWDC 2022

By John Loeffler
 3 days ago
(Image credit: TechRadar)

The Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch with M2 is official, so rumors of its demise have been greatly exagerated. Noticeably, it is not getting a new redesign, as opposed to the new MacBook Air 2022.

The MacBook Pro 13-inch comes with an 8-core CPU, with four performance cores and four efficiency cores, along with a 10-core GPU (two additional cores over the M1 in the Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020)). It will also come with a 16-core neural engine and a 58.2WHr battery, and with the efficiencies built into the M2, Apple claims an estimated 20-hour battery life.

It will be configurable with up to 24GB unified memory, and up to 2TB SSD. The M2 in the MacBook Pro is claimed to be 18% faster than the M1, at least according to Apple, which also claims the M2 is 3.3 times faster than an unspecified Intel Core i7 in gaming performance.

The Retina display will feature a 2560x1600p native resolution with up to 500 nits of brightness. As for ports, there will be two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports with charging support, DisplayPort video-out, Thunderbolt 3 and USB 4 data transfer (up to 40GB/s), and USB 3.1 Gen 2 (up to 10GB/s). There will also be a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

The MacBook Pro 13-inch 2022 will feature the controvertial Touch Bar, Touch ID, and more. You can get a full breakdown of the specs on Apple's website (opens in new tab).

The MacBook Pro 13-inch 2022 will start $1,299/£1,249/AU$1,999 and will go on sale in July 2022, though you can preorder it now.

John (He/Him) is the US Computing Editor here at TechRadar and he is also a programmer, gamer, activist, and Brooklyn College alum currently living in Brooklyn, NY.

Named by the CTA as a CES 2020 Media Trailblazer for his science and technology reporting, John specializes in all areas of computer science, including industry news, hardware reviews, PC gaming, as well as general science writing and the social impact of the tech industry.

You can find him online on Twitter at @thisdotjohn

Currently playing: EVE Online, Elden Ring.

