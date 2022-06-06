Is Packers’ Jones-Dillon ‘Best Running Back Duo’ in NFL?

That was Mark Murphy's assertion. Here is a look at how Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon stack up with their peers.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Compared to other backfield tandems, how good is the Green Bay Packers’ combination of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon?

“I … believe we have the best running back duo in the league,” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said in his latest Murphy Takes Five column at Packers.com.

Is Murphy right? That’s an unanswerable question. Running back production is about talent, to be sure. But it’s also about usage and blocking – two things that are out of a back’s control. So, ranking one back against another can sometimes be an apples-to-oranges conversation.

No matter how you slice it, Jones and Dillon were one of three tandems in which both players topped 1,000 rushing-receiving yards last season. They are both three-down backs, providing coach Matt LaFleur the flexibility to ride the hot hand, regardless of down-and-distance situations, and to use them in tandem.

Asked last week if Jones and Dillon could be on the field more together in light of the upheaval at receiver, Dillon replied, “I can’t give you the secret sauce here, but the theory that you just brought up is very intriguing to me. I would love to see that. That’s my guy and so we’ll make it happen.”

Here is a look at top 10 tandems in which both players are productive veterans. No one-back wonders (Tennessee’s Derrick Henry, Pittsburgh’s Najee Harris), rookies (Isaiah Spiller joining Chargers star Austin Ekeler, for instance) or chronic injuries (Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey) allowed.

No. 10: Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine, Cincinnati Bengals Mixon finished fourth in the NFL with 1,519 yards from scrimmage and 16 total touchdowns. He’s topped 1,100 rushing yards three of the past four seasons. Combined, Mixon and Perine finished with 1,961 total yards, 69 receptions and 18 total touchdowns. Mixon’s brilliance and their combined pass-catching ability gives them the edge over the other consideration here, New England’s Damien Harris (1,061 scrimmage yards) and Rhamondre Stevenson (729 scrimmage yards).

No. 9: Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic, Washington Commanders Gibson rushed for 1,037 yards and added 42 receptions. McKissic isn’t much of a runner but he had 80 receptions in 2020 and 43 more in just 11 games last season. In 2021, they combined for 1,940 total yards, 85 receptions and 14 touchdowns. Gibson is dinged by his league-worst six fumbles.

No. 8: James Conner and Darrel Williams, Arizona Cardinals Conner has gone from feel-good story as cancer survivor to an established standout. Last season, he tallied 1,127 scrimmage yards and 18 total touchdowns. With the Chiefs, Williams added 1,010 scrimmage yards and eight touchdowns. That’s 2,237 total yards, 86 receptions and 26 touchdowns. Of note, Conner caught 37-of-39 targets and finished second among backs with 10.1 yards per reception. Williams finished third with 9.6 yards per reception.

No. 7: Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys Elliott might not the dominant back of yesteryear but he still had 1,006 rushing yards and 1,289 yards from scrimmage. Explosive Tony Pollard, who finished fifth in yards after contact per carry, according to Pro Football Focus, added 1,056 yards from scrimmage to give them a total of 2,345 total yards, 86 receptions and 15 touchdowns.

No. 6: Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts With Taylor leading the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 2,171 total yards and Hines chipping in 40 receptions, Taylor and Hines combined for 2,757 scrimmage yards and 23 touchdowns. Taylor won the rushing title by an astounding 552 yards. With an impressive 40 receptions, he beat the runner-up, Harris, by 504 total yards while getting nine fewer touches. Taylor had 1,272 rushing yards after contact, according to PFF. That figure alone would have led the NFL in rushing.

No. 5: Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram, New Orleans Saints Kamara missed four games but finished with 898 rushing yards, 1,366 total yards and nine touchdowns. An elite receiver, he started his career with four consecutive seasons of 81 to 83 receptions before grabbing “only” 47 balls last year. With seven games apiece with Houston and New Orleans, the 32-year-old Ingram contributed 716 total yards and a pair of scores. That’s 2,082 total yards, 82 receptions and nine touchdowns.

No. 4: Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison, Minnesota Vikings Even while missing four games, Cook finished fifth in rushing and sixth in total yards. He’s topped 1,100 rushing yards each of the last three seasons but had a career-worst 4.9 yards per touch last year. His 1,383 total yards and six touchdowns in 2021, combined with Mattison’s 719 total yards and four touchdowns, gave them 2,102 total yards, 66 receptions and 10 scores.

No. 3: Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos Williams, a rookie last season, and Gordon, a veteran from Wisconsin, powered the offense. With both players topping 900 rushing yards, Williams had 1,219 yards from scrimmage and Gordon added 1,131. They combined 2,350 total yards, 71 receptions and 17 touchdowns but also five fumbles. Williams ranked No. 1 in broken tackles per rushing attempt, according to PFF The addition of quarterback Russell Wilson might mean fewer opportunities but fewer defensive eyes.

No. 2: Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, Green Bay Packers With 799 rushing yards, Jones fell short of his third consecutive 1,000-yard campaign but finished sixth among backs with 52 receptions. In Year 2, Dillon emerged with a team-leading 803 rushing yards and an impressive season as a receiver. Jones (1,190) and Dillon (1,116) combined for 2,306 total yards, 86 receptions and 17 touchdowns.