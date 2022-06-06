Is Packers’ Jones-Dillon ‘Best Running Back Duo’ in NFL?

Is Murphy right? That’s an unanswerable question. Running back production is about talent, to be sure. But it’s also about usage and blocking – two things that are out of a back’s control. So, ranking one back against another can sometimes be an apples-to-oranges conversation.
No matter how you slice it, Jones and Dillon were one of three tandems in which both players topped 1,000 rushing-receiving yards last season. They are both three-down backs, providing coach Matt LaFleur the flexibility to ride the hot hand, regardless of down-and-distance situations, and to use them in tandem.
Asked last week if Jones and Dillon could be on the field more together in light of the upheaval at receiver, Dillon replied, “I can’t give you the secret sauce here, but the theory that you just brought up is very intriguing to me. I would love to see that. That’s my guy and so we’ll make it happen.”
Here is a look at top 10 tandems in which both players are productive veterans. No one-back wonders (Tennessee’s Derrick Henry, Pittsburgh’s Najee Harris), rookies (Isaiah Spiller joining Chargers star Austin Ekeler, for instance) or chronic injuries (Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey) allowed.
David Bakhtiari has been a fan favorite in Green Bay since he was drafted in 2013. There’s been very few offensive lineman in the NFL that have captured the hearts of NFL fans the way that #69 has. Even taking that into account, it is impossible to ignore what has been going on recently with his injury. That said the Packers coaching staff has said he participating with the rehab group is all precautionary. If that’s true, the Packers could still flip him for an offensive weapon for Aaron Rodgers. That weapon could be all-pro wide receiver DK Metcalf.
Earlier this week, reports suggested that Aaron Rodgers finally showed up at Green Bay Packers OTAs. While it was reported that he was there, no photos or videos of the star quarterback were published to social media. Well, on Tuesday morning, fans finally got a glimpse of the quarterback. The...
It’s tough for Seattle Seahawks fans to remain optimistic nowadays. After all, they’ve lost two franchise icons in Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner to the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Rams, respectively. Likewise, they are playing in one of the toughest divisions in the NFL because the...
Sammy Watkins arrival in Green Bay isn't the only time he and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur have been acquainted. Back in 2017, LaFleur served as the Rams offensive coordinator when LA traded for the former fourth overall pick. Watkins emerged as a playmaker for the Rams that season, leading...
Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers admitted he was “taken aback” when Davante Adams told him he wanted to leave, but the veteran QB understood where his former teammate was coming from. Adams was eventually traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, with the Packers getting picks no. 22...
Green Bay Packers restricted free agent wide receiver Allen Lazard is not at the team's mandatory minicamp. The Packers offered a second-round tender to Lazard in March, but he hasn't signed it and therefore isn't on the roster, so the receiver technically isn't required to be present for the mandatory workouts. Assuming that the two sides work out a deal, Lazard is expected to open the year as Aaron Rodgers' No. 1 wide receiver.
GREEN BAY – Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers shared two key thoughts regarding the young receivers he's getting to know for the first time. He also reiterated his career is one-year-at-a-time at this point, and he plans to finish it in Green Bay. Rodgers made the comments Tuesday after the...
Soon enough, Russell Wilson is going to be asking for a monster new contract from the Denver Broncos. The Super Bowl-winner will be wanting to be paid like one of the top QBs out there. But, is what's coming just a bit too much to be asking for here? Per...
Packers coach Mike LaFleur said he expects Sammy Watkins to be a big part of the Packers offense. (Aaron Nagler on Twitter) Let the coach talk in June begin. There certainly will be lots of opportunity for targets in the Green Bay offense this season, but it has been a few years since Watkins has been fantasy relevant. Allen Lazard comes in with the most experience playing with Aaron Rodgers out of this group, while Christian Watson is the highly touted rookie. Robert Tonyan could also see a bigger role this season. Watkins will certainly have the opportunity to have a big role, but he'll have to earn it.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Jaire Alexander took pride in the way his fellow Green Bay Packers cornerbacks thrived without him last season. Now that Alexander is back from a shoulder injury that sidelined him for most of the 2021 regular season, he is eager to play alongside Eric Stokes and Rasul Douglas as part of a secondary that could rank among the NFL’s best.
As mentioned, Jaire Alexander missed most of last season with a shoulder injury. As he neared his return, he became ready to practice with the team. At the time, the Packers were thin at the wide receiver position due to injuries and COVID. Matt LaFleur’s solution? Have Alexander play wide receiver in practice, of course!
SANTA CLARA — Along with Jimmy Garoppolo, Dee Ford has been excused from the 49ers' mandatory minicamp. The Pro Bowl pass rusher only has appeared in seven games in the past two seasons due to chronic neck and back injuries. As one of the biggest acquisitions of the Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch era, the club has been patient through Ford’s three seasons with the team.
