MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police officers got quite the surprise during a traffic stop over the weekend when they found a dangerous reptile. Officers were called out to a store near Southern Avenue and Signal Butte Road after someone said that a man was sleeping behind a running vehicle and was mumbling and shouting late Sunday night. Police say they woke the man up, identified as 37-year-old Brandon Denney, to conduct a field sobriety test when officers noticed a Gila monster poking out his head from the car.

MESA, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO