BeeKeepers of Shelby County Meeting Set for June 11th

June 8, 2022 - As Shelby County works at continuing to rebuild its Hazard Mitigation Plan, the Commissioners approved a contract for plan writing services with GrantWorks for that plan during their meeting held June 1, 2022. "We have received several payments from the cities, the other entities," said Judge...
June 7, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that Tenaha Independent School District has issued the following Request for Proposals (RFP) and Invitations for Bids (IFB) on the following:. Four (4) New Houses. These items will be bid according to all applicable EDGAR provisions. Bid. specifications can be obtained from...
June 8, 2022 - The Shelby County Commissioners accepted the resignation of Gary Rholes, County Attorney, at their May 25, 2022, meeting. Allison Harbison, County Judge, indicated for the commissioners to review their meeting packets and see Rholes had text messaged her a letter of resignation. She stated payroll would need to have something on file and the resignation would have to be accepted to make it effective so they could move forward.
Due to a break in the main line, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the Denning Rural Water System PWS # 2030004 to notify ALL customers to boil their water prior to consumption (eg., washing hands/ face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.
June 9, 2022 - Joaquin Junior High and High School registration for new students and current students for the 2022-2023 school year is as follows:. Joaquin High School Registration - Students in grades 9 through 12 will pick up class schedules and registration paperwork. This paperwork is due by the end of the 2nd week of school.
Graveside service will be held at Neuville Cemetery, FM 2140, in Center, Texas on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 11am. Visitation will be held prior to the service on Thursday, June 9, 2022, from 9AM-10AM at Mangum Funeral Home. Jonathan was raised in the Neuville Community in Shelby County. He...
June 9, 2022 - Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and community members gathered on June 2, 2022, at Perfectly Imperfect Nutrition in Center to help the business owners celebrate with a ribbon cutting. Deborah Chadwick, Shelby County Chamber of Commerce President, vouched for the drinks and shakes at the...
Funeral service will be held at Mangum Funeral Home, on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 2pm with Bro. Jason Broadus officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 12PM until service time at Mangum Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Ramah Cemetery in Tenaha, Texas. Richard was...
June 7, 2022 - I came to San Augustine thirty years ago to meet with the Deacons of Calvary Baptist Church to discuss becoming their Pastor. Deacon Chairman Johnny Nichols Immediately explained to me why his legs were so bowed. “It’s Arthur”, he laughed. I’ve tried “all but one thing” to cure my Arthritis, but nothing has helped. When I asked why he hadn’t tried “that one thing”, he said an old man gave him the cure “but I never used it”.
June 7, 2022 - Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors attended a New Member Ribbon Cutting at Crawford Country Store on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Deborah Chadwick, Chamber of Commerce President, welcomed everyone and expressed her excitement about the business coming to town and the awesome work done to the business location. She introduced Brandy and Shawn Crawford, owners of Crawford Country Store, and invited them to tell about their business.
June 7, 2022 - The East Texas Peace Officers Association is hosting the Jack Carter Memorial Golf Tournament on Monday, June 27, 2022 at Hideaway Lake Golf Course, 101 Hide-A-Way Lane Central, Hideaway, Texas 75771. Tee-off is 11am and the cost is $400 per team. This includes 18-holes of golf,...
June 6, 2022 - VFW Post 8904 and Auxiliary held a D-Day remembrance ceremony, on its 78th Anniversary, at the Shelby County Veterans Memorial beside the Historic 1885 Courthouse on June 6, 2022. Kenneth Ramsey, Post Chaplain, gave the opening invocation and Larry Hume, Post Quartermaster, led the program. "D-Day...
June 7, 2022 - The Tenaha Tiger Football season begins with a scrimmages against Hemphill on August 12, 2022 at 5pm JV and 6:30pm V in Hemphill. Homecoming is schedule for Saturday, October 15th against Alto and district games begin October 7th with Price Carlisle at home. To see the...
Alejandro Albert Lopez, infant son of Olivia Vega and Alberto Lopez, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Nacogdoches. Graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Center. He is survived by:. Parents, Olivia Vega and Alberto Lopez. Brothers:. Said Alberto...
