BeeKeepers of Shelby County Meeting Set for June 11th

June 7, 2022 - I came to San Augustine thirty years ago to meet with the Deacons of Calvary Baptist Church to discuss becoming their Pastor. Deacon Chairman Johnny Nichols Immediately explained to me why his legs were so bowed. “It’s Arthur”, he laughed. I’ve tried “all but one thing” to cure my Arthritis, but nothing has helped. When I asked why he hadn’t tried “that one thing”, he said an old man gave him the cure “but I never used it”.

