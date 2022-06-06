ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Carjacking suspect arrested after pursuit through LA, Orange counties

By FOX 11 Digital Team
fox10phoenix.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST COVINA, Calif. - A carjacking suspect was arrested and another person taken into custody Monday...

www.fox10phoenix.com

fox10phoenix.com

Driver arrested after chase ends with PIT maneuver in Sherman Oaks

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. - One man was arrested Tuesday afternoon, after leading California Highway Patrol Officers on a chase through parts of Ventura and Los Angeles counties. The chase began shortly after 2 p.m. in the Ventura area, when the driver of a silver Hyundai Elantra failed to stop at a stop sign according to CHP officials. The chase then continued onto the 101 Freeway around 2:40 p.m., with the driver heading southbound leading officers into LA County.
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot Spray Painting Graffiti in Azusa

AZUSA – Authorities Tuesday publicly identified the 18-year-old man who was shot to death while spray painting graffiti in Azusa. The shooting was reported at about 3:25 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South Noble Place, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Paramedics rushed Andrew...
AZUSA, CA
centurycity-westwoodnews.com

Police Say Suspect in Beverly Grove Follow-Home Robbery Accidentally Shot Accomplice in Leg

Police say a man charged with a Beverly Grove follow-home robbery accidentally shot his accomplish in the leg. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, on April 20 around 12:45 a.m., four men visiting from Northern California arrived at their short-term rental property in the 2400 block of Coldwater Canyon Drive after dining in the Beverly Grove area.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Gunshots ring out after dangerous drivers take over South L.A. streets

Street takeovers in Southern California are becoming free-for-alls for bad behavior and criminal activity, according to local law enforcement. A couple of intersections in South Los Angeles became scenes of the latest street spectacles early Monday morning with drivers doing doughnuts, revving their engines and burning rubber. The illegal festivities came to a screeching halt when gunshots rang […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC10

California man arrested in theft of Olympic gold medal

ANAHEIM, Calif. — A Southern California man was arrested on suspicion of stealing an Olympic gold medal belonging to a member of the 2020 U.S. Women’s Volleyball Team, authorities said Tuesday. Jordyn Poulter reported the medal stolen May 25 after the Olympian found her car broken into at...
ANAHEIM, CA
newsantaana.com

The Orange Police are looking for two vehicle burglary suspects

Around noon on May 10th, a vehicle burglary occurred at Peters Canyon Regional Park, in Irvine. The victim tracked their stolen AirPods to the city of Costa Mesa where they confronted two possible suspects. One of the suspects offered to pay the victim cash for the AirPods. The suspects then...
NBC Los Angeles

Boyfriend Sought in Shooting Deaths of Woman and Her Son, 6, in Baldwin Park

A 36-year-old man is sought in the shooting deaths of his girlfriend and her 6-year-old son Sunday in the backyard of a Baldwin Park home. The shooting was reported at 9:24 p.m. at Merced and Palm avenues, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Jeremy Stafford. The boy...
CBS LA

Man charged with murdering scientist camping with daughters goes on trial for attacking 2 LA County sheriff's deputies

A man charged with murdering a scientist camping in Malibu Creek State Park is on trial for allegedly attacking two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies in separate incidents while he has been in custody.Anthony Rauda, 45, is charged with attacking a female sheriff's deputy in Men's Central Jail with a shaved-down pencil after a contentious hearing on March 16 and punching a male sheriff's deputy in the jaw after a March 30, 2020 hearing in which Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo refused to let the defendant represent himself.Rauda is awaiting trial in the case of 35-year-old Allergan scientist Tristan Thomas...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
nypressnews.com

Carjacking suspect leads LASD deputies on chase

SAN GABRIEL VALLEY (KABC) — A carjacking suspect led authorities on a high-speed chase across Los Angeles County Monday morning. The pursuit began in West Covina where the driver was reportedly involved in a carjacking incident, according to investigators. The driver – who was seen driving a white pickup...
CBS LA

Victim, suspect in Baldwin Park 'domestic-related' killings identified

Authorities have identified some of the individuals involved in the Baldwin Park fatal shooting on Sunday. The event unfolded at around 9:20 p.m. Sunday evening in the 4200 block of Merced Avenue, when a mother and her son were fatally shot by a man now known to be her boyfriend. The woman, whom the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office has since identified as 23-year-old Yesli Velazquez Gonzalez died at the scene. Her son, between 5-and-7-years-old, whose name has been withheld, died at a hospital after he was rushed from the scene for treatment. Both were found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department have also released the identity of the suspect wanted in connection with the shooting, Gonzalez's boyfriend Rigoberto Covarrubias, 36-years-old. He was not the boy's father. The incident, which deputies have referred to as "domestic-related," left the Baldwin Park neighborhood shaken, as they had seen the family coming and going from the house since they moved there a little over a year ago, and seemed generally happy.Authorities have yet to locate Covarrubias. Anyone with information on the case was asked to call homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500.
BALDWIN PARK, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

CHP on scene of two vehicle crash on I-10 W.

California High Patrol officers responded to the scene of a two vehicle crash on the I-10 freeway heading westbound just after 9 this morning. The incident happened between Bob Hope Drive and Date Palm Drive in Cathedral City, causing some minor traffic back up at the time.  Officers at the scene said a vehicle struck The post CHP on scene of two vehicle crash on I-10 W. appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
foxla.com

2 alleged gang members linked to ghost gun manufacturing arrested in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - San Bernardino police arrested two suspects they say are associated with a local street gang after evidence linked both to narcotic sales. According to police, a search warrant was issued for a home in Rialto. During that search, officers located one suspect, Kevin Scherling, in the process of making ghost guns. Also in the home were 3D printers, 12 handguns, 3 suppressers, 17 magazines, over 1,000 rounds of ammunition, and over a pound of methamphetamine, among other items.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Woman Fatally Shot in Backyard of a Baldwin Park Home

A woman was reported dead after being shot in the backyard of a Baldwin Park home Sunday night. The shooting was reported at 9:24 p.m. at Merced and Palm avenues, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Jeremy Stafford. Paramedics took one patient to a hospital in unknown...
Nationwide Report

1 person killed, another in critical condition after a pedestrian crash in Santa Ana (Santa Ana, CA)

1 person killed, another in critical condition after a pedestrian crash in Santa Ana (Santa Ana, CA)Nationwide Report. On Sunday night, one person was killed while another suffered injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Santa Ana. As per the initial information, the fatal pedestrian crash took place at about 8:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of First Street [...]
SANTA ANA, CA

