ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Cancer Survivor In Colorado Promotes Awareness, Spreads Resources So Others Don’t Feel Alone In Their Struggle

By Mekialaya White
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

(CBS4) – On Sunday afternoon, Sarah Wartell gazed at pictures of her loved ones that she’s collected on a wall in her basement over the years, beaming with pride as she pointed to each one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BovhB_0g2AuYLq00

(credit: CBS)

“They held my heart up,” Wartell told CBS4’s Mekialaya White. “This is my husband, Justin,” she said as she lingered on a photo of the two of them smiling at the beach.

Her family kept her spirits high after a sudden diagnosis in 2021 that she wasn’t prepared for: stage 3 colon cancer.

“My symptoms ranged from nausea and vomiting, significant abdominal pain, to the grosser ones like blood in my stool. And it can be embarrassing to talk about,” she explained. “Fatigue, and generally just feeling unwell.”

As a long-time yoga instructor, she was presumably “healthy.” She was also under 45, when screenings for colorectal cancer typically start.

“Doctors thought I had giardia, food poisoning, stomach flu,” said Wartell. “It delayed my diagnosis.”

After a grueling two-and-half months, she found a UCHealth oncologist that could give her answers. “Eventually, when I got the colonoscopy, I discovered I had a mass in my transverse colon.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mcn7F_0g2AuYLq00

(credit: CBS)

And eventually, she had 19 inches of her colon removed, and started chemotherapy. “Chemo isn’t what they show in the movies. My hands and feet weren’t working well, I couldn’t touch metal, I couldn’t eat cold things because it made me think I was swallowing razor blades. And the worst brain fog ever. It was like I couldn’t think.”

After four months of IV and chemotherapy, she triumphed over it. And now, she is cancer-free and on the other side.

“It took a special lioness spirit to make it… I feel pretty lucky. And it doesn’t stop there. Then, you have to go in three months to have labs and CT scans for five years. Just managing those kinds of worries or residual symptoms.”

As an advocate, she is urging others to seek help if they feel they’re being misdiagnosed.

“Literally, trust your gut. That’s really important and if it gets one person to get screened, that’s why I do this,” she said.

If you’d like more details on how to get screened yourself, click here .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Society
Local
Colorado Health
Daily Mail

Doctors are left stunned after cancer 'disappears' for EVERY patient in drug trial - raising hopes treatment is 'tip of the iceberg' and can be used to help people fighting other forms of the disease

A new colorectal cancer drug has shocked researchers with how effective it is against the highly dangerous disease, after it virtually cured every member of a clinical trial. Dostarlimab, a monoclonal antibody drug that is already approved to treat endometrial cancer in the UK, smashed expectations in a trial at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorectal Cancer#Cancer Survivor#Food Poisoning#Cbs4
thefreshtoast.com

New Cancer Treatment Leaves Every Patient In Remission

A new study conducted on patients with a specific type of cancer concluded with all participants in remission. A new study on cancer did something that has never been done before. It left every participant cancer-free. The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, was conducted by researchers...
CANCER
The Independent

Adele Roberts: What are the symptoms of bowel cancer and how can it be treated? OLD

Adele Roberts has shared an update on her journey with bowel cancer, following her “shock” diagnosis in October last year.The BBC Radio 1 presenter appeared on ITV’s Good Morning Britain with a shaven head and revealed she is now undergoing chemotherapy after having surgery to remove a tumour.Roberts, 42, also told the show that she delayed getting her symptoms checked out because she “didn’t want to bother the GP” during the Covid-19 pandemic.She said: “I just noticed that when I was going to the toilet that things started to change and I noticed mucus at first and then I...
WEIGHT LOSS
MedicineNet.com

Is Pancreatic Cancer the Most Painful?

Pancreatic cancer is one of the most painful types of cancer because it invades and presses on the nerves near the pancreas leading to pain in the back or abdomen. Pain seems to be the most distressing symptom in patients with pancreatic cancer. Unspecified abdominal ache may be an early symptom of pancreatic cancer.
CANCER
Medical News Today

Colon polyp size and cancer risk: What to know

A colon polyp is a growth inside the colon. While most are harmless, there is a correlation between colon polyp size and cancer risk. Colon polyps that continue growing, or that become very large, may become cancerous, so doctors remove them. Anyone can develop colon polyps, and about 6% of...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
TODAY.com

Experimental approach to treating pancreatic cancer heralded as a success

An experimental treatment appears to have been successful in halting the progression of one woman’s advanced pancreatic cancer, doctors reported Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. The apparent success of the therapy — which involves tweaking the genes of immune cells so that they attack tumor cells...
MedicalXpress

Consumer health: Treating bladder cancer

More than 81,000 new cases of bladder cancer will be diagnosed in the U.S. in 2022, and more than 17,000 people will die of the disease, according to the American Cancer Society. Bladder cancer occurs in men more frequently than in women, and the risk increases with age, especially after...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

High fat diets and unregulated athletic exercise endurance enhancers linked to risk of pancreatic cancer

Researchers at the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center have found a cell nuclear receptor activated by high fat diets and synthetic substances in unregulated athletic performance enhancers fuels the progression of precancerous pancreas lesions into pancreatic cancer. Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma is a highly lethal form of cancer with rising...
CANCER
Medical News Today

Early palliative care for metastatic non-small cell lung cancer: What to know

Metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) happens when NSCLC spreads to other parts of the body. There is no cure yet, but early treatment and palliative care can improve outcomes for many people. Palliative care involves people receiving long-term care for a serious illness that has no cure yet. Treatment...
CANCER
The Independent

Breakthrough vaccine could help cure pancreatic cancer

A new vaccine developed using the same technology as the BioNTech-Pfizer Covid jab has raised hopes of a cure for pancreatic cancer.In early trial results of the jab - which uses mRNA theory and is designed to prevent tumours from returning after surgery - half of the patients given a vaccine remained cancer free 18 months later.The inoculation, developed by scientists working with pharmaceutical firm BioNTech and US company Genentech, has raised hopes of finally finding a cure for the deadliest common cancer which claims the lives of 90 per cent of patients within two years of diagnosis.The results of...
CANCER
Medical News Today

What to know about Crohn's and creeping fat

Creeping fat is a type of fat that resides in the abdomen. It wraps around the walls of the colon. Creeping fat has close links to Crohn’s disease and can worsen its symptoms. Mesenteric fat is fat that lies between the outer layer of the intestine and the abdominal...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New guidelines for pancreatic cancer screening

By the year 2030, pancreatic cancer is expected to become the second most common cause of cancer deaths for both men and women in the United States, according to recent reports. While considered uncommon, inherited gene mutations can increase a person's risk of developing pancreatic cancer. Early detection of cancer is key to a greater chance of survival, but it is difficult to catch pancreatic cancer early as people usually have no symptoms until the cancer has advanced and hard to treat.
CANCER
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
45K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy