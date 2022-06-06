ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Baltimore

Where’s Marty? Celebrating National Drive-In Movie Day At Bengies

By Marty Bass
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fdtiu_0g2AuWaO00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On this date in 1956, if you were driving up Eastern Avenue just North of Martin State Airport, you would have seen this marquee:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RtQpI_0g2AuWaO00

And today, in 2022, if you are driving up Eastern Avenue just North of Martin State Airport you will still see this marquee!

Maryland’s last drive-in theater is still going strong after 66 years. It is still owned by the same family, and it still shows the best of Hollywood. Heck, Top Gun: Maverick just ended its run there, and the new Jurassic Park flick is starting its run at Bengies Drive-In on Thursday.

Monday, June 6 is National Drive-In Theater Day, so of course, we came to this well-kept Baltimore landmark! With a screen that is 120 feet wide and 52 feet tall, 300-500 cars come every weekend night alone, and hundreds more come during the weeknights.

The snack bar alone is so legit deco. I want to rent it out and have a party in there! Might just too. This is the real deal.

Monday morning D. Vogel, and partner Ken Adam hosted us, and looking out over the 16-acre property empty was stunning. A throwback to a different sort of Americana entertainment, but in 2022 as high tech as ever.

FM sound in your car, and digital servers to show the movie, have replaced the old sound boxes and 35 mm film. But signs when you enter still say to dim your lights because the features start at dusk, 8:45 p.m. these days.

Tonight they are showing a “drive-in ” documentary followed by “Grease!” But if you don’t have the time, just hit up their website and surf it well.

There is plenty of nostalgia to keep you occupied for quite a while. And I hit up the store too. Their merch is epic, and I will be doing some early Christmas shopping when I get home. FACT!

And speaking of tee shirts, wait till you see Tuesday’s “Where’s Marty?” Until then….

– MB!

Comments / 3

Related
CBS Baltimore

National Harbor To Hold Juneteenth Celebration With Poets, Live Music

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s National Harbor is celebrating Juneteenth this year with a freedom celebration featuring poets, dancers, music and more. The harbor is partnering with the Prince George’s Arts and Humanities Council to bring the county’s Poet Laureate and Youth Poet Laureate to the stage. The celebration will be held June 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. on the Plaza stage at 150 National Plaza. Among the performers are SOLE Defined, a local percussive dance group, and DuPont Brass Band, a 9-piece ensemble that started out playing at DC Metro stations but most recently played at the D.C. Jazz Festival and the Kennedy Center. Southern cuisine food truck Mardi Gras Tyme will bring the flavor to the event, along with all the other restaurant offerings at the harbor. The annual holiday observing the end of slavery 156 years ago is now the first new federal holiday created by Congress in nearly 40 years. It was signed into law by President Biden last year.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Where’s Marty? Checking Out Inverness Brewing In Monkton

In 2018 (man that seems so long ago), the agricultural-tourism industry was just starting to take off. Maryland was no exception, and that’s when Baltimore County got its first farm brewery courtesy of Inverness Brewing. The 100-acre farm is as lovely as it is large. Old stable hands’ barns have been rebuilt beautifully. Nowadays, Inverness entertains families, couples and friends from Thursday through Sunday. It goes without saying that the beer is the major draw. The Frank family calls its method “farm-to-keg” and currently makes 18 different brews at Inverness throughout the course of the year. (A side note: One day, my wife and I...
MONKTON, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Maryland#Movies#Wjz#National Drive In#Americana
Wbaltv.com

The Halal Guys will open its first Baltimore City location

A fast-casual restaurant chain that got its start from a New York City street cart will open a location in downtown Baltimore. The Halal Guys -- a concept that specializes in gyros, chicken and falafel -- will move into a storefront at 400 E. Pratt St. across from the Inner Harbor. The space used to house Nalley Fresh, a local salad spot.
NottinghamMD.com

Electrician shocked by free $25,000 winning Pick 5 ticket acquired at Royal Farms in Rosedale

ROSEDALE, MD—“Chris” of Baltimore recently saw the Powerball jackpot push past the $100 million mark and thought he would take a shot at the big prize. After grabbing his printed Powerball ticket, he saw the self-service Lottery machine print a second ticket. That free Pick 5 quick-pick ticket for the June 3 drawing, which was awarded as part of a … Continue reading "Electrician shocked by free $25,000 winning Pick 5 ticket acquired at Royal Farms in Rosedale" The post Electrician shocked by free $25,000 winning Pick 5 ticket acquired at Royal Farms in Rosedale appeared first on Nottingham MD.
CBS Baltimore

Ledisi To Headline Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Gala, Perform Music Of Nina Simone

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ledisi, the Grammy Award winner and R&B singer behind such hits as “Pieces of Me” and “I Blame You,” will headline the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s Season Opening Gala Celebration in September, the organization announced. According to the BSO, Ledisi will join the orchestra, led by conductor Jack Everly, to perform the songs of activist and singer-songwriter Nina Simone — including, we have to imagine, her cover of the Randy Newman track “Baltimore.” The season-opening gala returns for the first time in four years, and new for the 2022-23 season, the event will include a post-concert party with dancing and complimentary beverages, desserts and a cash bar. The concert is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m., and the party will follow at 9 p.m. Tickets begin at $85.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Pride Announces Event Lineup, Theme Of ‘Together Again’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Pride is back this year with the theme “Together Again,” recognizing this is the first time the event has been held in-person since 2019. Baltimore’s SGL (same-gender-loving)/LGBTQ+ Pride Celebration is set to take place from June 20-26 at venues across the city, and organizers on Monday released details about this year’s lineup. “Pride has always represented a time for SGL/LGBTQIA+ folks to be their freest, most authentic selves, and even still, carries a legacy of resistance to the silencing of our voices, our bodies, and our expressions,” said Unique Robinson, a Baltimore-based writer, performer and professor serving as...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Feeling lucky? BWI-Marshall to add daily, nonstop flights to Las Vegas

LINTHICUM, Md. — Baltimore travelers will soon be able to "Viva Las Vegas" with the addition of daily, nonstop flights between the two cities via Frontier Airlines. The Denver-based airline announced Tuesday it will launch the new service at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Aug. 9. The roundtrip flights will also serve Buffalo, New York, Hartford, Connecticut and Kansas City, Missouri.
BALTIMORE, MD
PennLive.com

Maryland college mourning death of terrier that called campus home for 17 years

A Parson Jack Russell terrier who served as a companion for staff and students at St. John’s College in Annapolis died Friday at age 17. Arcadia, or “Cadie,” came to the school in 2006 when she was 9 months old after an unusual request by a donor. Warren Spector, a 1981 graduate and member of the Board of Visitors and Governors, agreed to give the school $6 million, on the condition that the college have a dog on campus.
CBS Baltimore

Where’s Marty? Behind The ‘Screens’ At Maryland Screen Printers

Hi everyone! Today we went to the Holabird Industrial area of Dundalk, the home for decades of Maryland Screen Printers. It is VERY possible that at some point you have had on one of their t-shirts. Could be a college one, a high school one, or even a beach one. Ever run, or walked, in a 5k or charity run? The t-shirt giveaway could have been from their stockpile. To me, part of the “Where’s Marty?” mission is to introduce you to people who have had impact on day-to-day life in the area. And owner Craig Pfeifer fits that bill. In the...
DUNDALK, MD
LehighValleyLive.com

Boycott over Martin’s Potato Rolls’ tie to Pa. governor candidate goes nationwide

A central Pennsylvania company and its Dutch brand of potato bread has rolled into a national controversy over its political ties. Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe in Franklin County supplies its pillowy bread products to restaurants across the country, including Shake Shack, the international burger chain. Now customers and celebrity chefs across the nation are objecting to Martin’s support of Trump-endorsed Pa. governor candidate Doug Mastriano.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Developers Break Ground On $200M Overhaul Of Former Royal Farms Arena In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A groundbreaking ceremony at city-owned Baltimore Arena in downtown marked the start of a $200 million privately funded, 12-month redevelopment project Thursday afternoon. The 60-year-old arena, formerly known as the Baltimore Civic Center and Royal Farms Arena, will be transformed into a new multi-purpose, state-of-the-art entertainment and sports venue, according to the developer Oak View Group. “Not one dollar of taxpayer’s money is involved in this. It’s all private and secondly, the taxpayers aren’t at risk on this project,” explained Oak View Group CEO, Tim Leiweke. “We take all the operating risk. We put up all the capital over...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS New York

Family desperately searching for Tijae Baker, Brooklyn woman missing after traveling to Washington, D.C.

NEW YORK - A family is desperately searching for answers in the disappearance of young woman from Brooklyn who hasn't been seen in more than a month. The mother of 23-year-old Tijae Baker says her daughter vanished after accepting a job offer online and traveling to another state. Her mother has been looking for her ever since. "My baby is out there, and traumatized and scared," Toquanna Baker told CBS2's Natalie Duddridge. Toquanna Baker hasn't seen her daughter since May 1. She says Tijae Baker took a bus from Wortman Avenue, where she lives, to Washington, D.C. for a weekend art job. "She just did...
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Leonardtown Summer Music Festival presents Latrice Carr & the n2n band in concert

Leonardtown, MD—The summer of music continues when the Leonardtown Summer Music Festival presents another exciting concert featuring Latrice Carr and The N2N Band On the Water’s Edge at the Leonardtown Wharf on Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. N2N kicks off the evening with a Motown tribute featuring popular tunes from Hitsville USA […]
LEONARDTOWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
59K+
Followers
26K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy