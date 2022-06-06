Maryland Basketball Will Play Tennessee At Barclays Center In December

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the second straight season, Maryland is traveling to the Big Apple to take part in the Hall of Fame Invitational at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The Terps are set to take on the Tennessee Volunteers on Dec. 11, 2022.

Last season, Maryland edged No. 20 Florida, 70-68, at the Barclays Center in what was the team’s first win after head coach Mark Turgeon and the school mutually agreed to part ways .

“We are thrilled to continue our relationship with the Basketball Hall of Fame in playing Tennessee at Barclays Center in Brooklyn,” said Kevin Willard, Maryland head coach. “Maryland has a huge fanbase in the New York metro area and we are excited to be able to play in front of them. Playing against Tennessee is another example of the challenging schedule our Maryland teams are going to play.”

The Terps and Volunteers will be playing one of four games at the Brooklyn area that day, along with: Oklahoma State-Virginia Tech, Iona-St. Bonaventure and Hofstra-UMass.

Ticket information, broadcast details and game time will be announced at a later date, the university said.

Maryland is playing another event affiliated with the museum, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2022 Tip-Off Tournament, in November.

The Terps will take on the Saint Louis Billikens on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. The Miami Hurricanes and Providence Friars will face off on the same day, and the winners and losers will meet on Sunday, Nov. 20 for the championship and consolation games.

Maryland has not played Tennessee since 1984, in the the Great Alaska Shootout, the university said. Len Bias scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the 72-49 win.