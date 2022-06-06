Booker and Paul were one of many basketball players on the list. Money isn't a problem for anybody in Phoenix's backcourt.

Forbes recently released their rankings of the world's highest-paid athletes spanning from May 2021 to May 2022, and a few familiar names for Phoenix Suns fans made their way on the list.

Leo Messi topped this year's list with an estimated total earning of $130 million, with LeBron James ($121.2 million) and Cristiano Ronaldo ($115 million) the only athletes to reside in the nine-figure club.

For what it's worth, Jake Paul cracked the list at No. 46 with $38 million in total earnings.

The top ten in this list combined to make over $990 million, while the total list tallied nearly $3 billion in earnings in the last 12 months.

In total, 18 basketball players made the Top 50, more than any other sport in the world. Two of them just so happen to play in Phoenix.

Devin Booker, Chris Paul Crack Forbes Top 50 Highest-Paid Athlete List

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker

Phoenix Suns SG Devin Booker

Ranking: No. 39

On-the-court earnings: $31.9 million

Off-the-court earnings: $8 million

Total earnings: $39.9 million

Booker was the No. 6 earner under the age of 25.

"Booker’s Phoenix Suns had a disappointing end to the season, falling to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the playoffs after making the NBA finals last year, but his business is just heating up. The shooting guard, who was named to the 2022 Forbes 30 Under 30 list in the sports category , partners with brands like Nike, Corona beer and Sweetgreen and has a hands-on role as a co-owner of coconut-water sports drink COCO5."

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul

Phoenix Suns PG Chris Paul

Ranking: No. 43

On-the-court earnings: $31.1 million

Off-the-court earnings: $8 million

Total earnings: $39.1 million

Paul has made a total of $330,709,419 playing basketball thus far in his career according to Spotrac, with that number projected to be $419,909,419 if he finishes his contract in Phoenix. Those figures do not take into account endorsements and other potential ventures.

