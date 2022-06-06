ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1st teaser released for 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'

GMA
GMA
 3 days ago

Lionsgate released an exclusive teaser clip for "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" on Sunday.

The film, per the studio, is set years before 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow, played by Tom Blyth, would become the tyrannical president of Panem.

With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, he's alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird, the girl tribute from impoverished District 12, portrayed by Rachel Zegler.

"But after Lucy Gray commands all of Panem’s attention by defiantly singing during the reaping ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to turn the odds in their favor," leading to a "race against time to survive [that] will ultimately reveal who is a songbird, and who is a snake."

MORE: 'West Side Story' star Rachel Zegler cast as Snow White in upcoming live-action film

"The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" is due in theaters Nov. 17, 2023.

GMA

GMA

