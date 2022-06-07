ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan's Gas Prices Reach $5, Hitting New Record Monday

By DeJanay Booth
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan’s gas Gas prices reached $5 over the weekend, hitting a new state record on Monday.

According to AAA, the state’s average gas price is $5.05 a gallon for regular gas, nearly 20 cents over the national average of $4.86. The state average is also $2 more than last year and 74 cents more than last month.

In Metro Detroit, the average price is $5.14, more than $2 this time last year.

Michigan is one of 10 states, plus the District of Columbia, to rise above $5. Other states, mainly on the east coast, are just pennies away from hitting $5 a gallon.

AAA officials say the cost of a barrel of is oil nearly $120, almost doubling from last August due to the increase in oil demand.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sandra Stegall
4d ago

everybody in Michigan needs to go on strike and not work, wouldn't take long for the governor to decide what to do with all our left over Money from COVID

