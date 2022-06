Sentara Healthcare’s Board of Directors has elected Allan Parrott as its new chair, Sentara announced Monday. Parrott has served as the board’s vice-chair for the past three years and has been on the board since 2015. He succeeds Dian Calderone, who served three years as chair and has been on the board since 2014. She will remain on the board as immediate past chair and take on leadership of the Governance Committee. Whitney Saunders, a member since 2017, will become vice chair. In this role, he will also oversee the Sentara Healthcare Medical Affairs Committee.

SUFFOLK, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO