Searing wins Challenge Cup XX

HURON — The winningest driver in Dakota State Fair Speedway history thought he had added to his victory total during Challenge Cup XX presented by Prostrollo GM held Saturday at the Huron oval. Kent Arment of Aberdeen pulled away during the closing laps of the Repairablevehicles.com Tri-State Late...
UPDATE: June 9, 2022 - Quiet Riot and Judd Hoos just announced!. The planning and prep for the Buffalo Chip - Best Party Anywhere - is in full swing for 2022! Here's the concert lineup...so far with more updates and announcements soon:. Friday, August 5: Judd Hoos / Quiet Riot.
BRANDON, S.D. – Sprint car drivers in the Midwest are about to be treated to a makeshift speedweek featuring seven 410ci winged sprint car races in a nine-day span. Jackson Motorplex hosts the first two rounds of The Border Battle featuring the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association on June 17-18. The opening night at the dirt oval in Jackson, Minn. pays $4,000-to-win with round two providing the winner $5,000.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, June 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Officials say a fire at an abandoned building in Meade County may have been intentionally set. Authorities in Brookings County are...
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A girl in Brookings was going about her day when she found a tracking device under the hood of her car. This happened as her dad was looking at her car. “The car was at my house, my dad was working on it, we had...
BROOKINGS — Huron’s Bryn Huber carded a 79 during the opening round of the Class AA State Girls’ Golf Tournament on Monday at Brookings Country Club. Huber had a 37 on the front nine and a 42 on the back nine to finish the first 18 holes of the 36-hole event in a four-way tied for seventh place.
A producer-owned hog processor says its new slaughterhouse proposed for Sioux Falls would help mitigate some of the state's recent pork supply chain issues. But a ballot measure allowing Sioux Falls voters to decide if they want another hog processing plant in city limits is expected to make its way onto the city's November ballot.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a sight Dwayne Christoffel had longed to see — a van pulling a trailer up to his house. “That’s awesome,” Christoffels said. When Christoffels was a kid he had saved enough money to buy a Cutlass 442 similar to this one.
HURON — Butler Machinery Company, a farm and construction supplier in North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota, on Tuesday pledged $500,000 toward the construction of the the new Dakota Events CompleX (DEX) on the S.D. State Fairgrounds. In the early morning of October 31, 2020, a fire tragically destroyed...
South Dakota has a whopper of a fish story going on at the moment. Someone dumped a big ol' pile of rotting carp on private land near Lake Poinsett in eastern South Dakota, and authorities are searching for the person responsible. According to a story from Dakota News Now, the...
HURON, S.D.–Fargo-based Butler Machinery announced today that it is pledging $500,000 toward construction costs of the new Dakota Events Complex (DEX) in Huron. The DEX, which is under construction, will replace the Open Class Beef Complex, which burned down in an October 31, 2020 fire. The DEX will be...
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Voters in many of South Dakota’s 35 legislative districts will decide a lot of Republican nominations, but only a few Democrat contests, on Tuesday, June 7. KELOLAND News will have the results for primary races involving some of the 105 seats in Pierre. Results...
Now that the weather is warm again, my wife and I have started going on frequent after- dark walks with our two hounds most nights to get some exercise for ourselves and our two very hyper-active Wire Fox Terriers. If they don't get a long walk each day, they don't sleep, which means we don't sleep.
CLARK S.D.– A Watertown man recently avoided a court trial by pleading no contest to charges in connection with a deadly boating accident in Clark County last year. Twenty six year-old Isaac Geiger was booked into jail May 16th, and is serving a six month sentence at the Codington County Detention Center for Reckless Operation of a Boat, which is a misdemeanor.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Ben Longley was brilliant and athletic, born to privilege, but not immune to mental illness and addiction. May was mental health awareness month, but Ben’s parents are sharing his story to keep the conversation going, in hopes of letting other families know they are not alone. The Longley’s frantically tried to help their college-aged son, having no idea of the difficult road ahead of them.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A day after the primary election, the Minnehaha county auditor summoned members of the election resolution board due to several people receiving the wrong ballots. 5 of the 8 members of the election resolution board showed up to correct the ballot mix-up. The board,...
Olivia Odenbrett, 15, Miss Siouxland’s Outstanding Teen, was crowned Miss South Dakota’s Outstanding Teen Friday afternoon (June 3, 2022). She won the talent portion of the competition with a contemporary/lyrical dance. The Brandon native’s parents are Luke and Rochelle Odenbrett. She will be a sophomore at Brandon Valley High School this fall. She also received one of two $1,250 Johnson Jackrabbit Scholarships and the $200 STEM scholarship, for a total of $3,700 in scholarships.
HURON — Kathy A. Haak, 61, of Huron, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022, at Huron Regional Medical Center. Her memorial service will be held 6:30 p.m. Monday at Welter Funeral Home. Visitation with the family present will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday evening at the...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — There was a large police presence at Giliberto’s Mexican Restaurant on Minnesota Avenue south of 14th Street in Sioux Falls early Tuesday morning. There were at least three police cruisers on the scene and a number of people gathered in a group in...
RAPID CITY — Eighth-grader Jayce Pugh of Miller, who is the defending state champion, leads after the opening round of the Class B State Girls’ Golf Tournament on Mondayat Hart Ranch Golf Course. Pugh shot a 77 through the first 18 holes of the 36-hole event, giving her...
Hey. It’s finally summer! It’s actually fun to go outside now. So many cool activities are on the table. Certainly most of you don’t want to spend these precious months worrying about football games that are three months away. Unfortunately for those of us sun-fearing ghouls that look at the outside world the way that cats look at cucumbers, the anxiety about the football season has already crept in. For my fellow dweebs or anybody desperate for summertime football content, I’m going to be doing a weekly dive into each of Iowa’s 2022 opponents, getting to know them a little bit better, articulating why we should be worried about them, and conjuring up scenarios in which Iowa can *maybe* eke out a win.
