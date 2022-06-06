‘Here we go again’: San Diego COVID experts react to recent wave

I am super exhausted and I thought I was going to spend my night writing a big post about the San Diego Zoo since their hours are finally changing --on Fridaythey extended hours to be open until 8pm but starting on Wednesday, they'll be open until 9pm, but this post took a little longer than planned, I'm exhausted, and there's construction on El Cajon Boulevard at the moment so it's a little hard to 'think happy thoughts' when the most obnoxious noise is permeating the neighborhood. So instead of a full post at the moment, I will just share this little secret with you: Tuesday, June 7, is going to be the best day to go to the San Diego Zoo until the end of summer. Tuesdays are typically the least busy day of the week, they're open until 8 but acclimating some of the animals to the later 9pm time so animals are staying out a little later, including the primates who I think historically would still go in early despite the later hours. If you have a membership, trust me. Tuesday is the day to go. Today I got to spend 2 hours almost entirely alone with the gorillas, who didn't end up going in until 7. And also, there are new Lion Maned Tamarins in the aviary next to the orangutans. I haven't seen them yet, but I will be stalking them, for sure. Maybe I'll see you there.

