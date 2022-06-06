ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

‘Here we go again’: San Diego COVID experts react to recent wave

By Jake Harper
inewsource
inewsource
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A surge in COVID cases hitting San Diego County has public health experts worried that a rise in hospitalizations and deaths could be on the way. The Omicron variants BA.2 and BA.2.12.1, which are even more contagious than the variant that caused a winter surge in the U.S., are responsible for...

