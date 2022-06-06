ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

A Pet Rescue CEO Was Arrested For Animal Cruelty After An 'Appalling' Discovery At Her Home

By Sameen Chaudhry
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uX8GM_0g2Aowz400

This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.

The CEO of a non-profit animal rescue has been arrested on animal cruelty charges in South Carolina, after authorities found an "appalling" and "heartbreaking" number of dead animals inside her home.

Caroline Dawn Pennington, 47, was arrested and charged with 30 counts of ill treatment of animals, reported FOX29.

Police in Richland County say they discovered the bodies of 28 dogs and two cats inside Pennington's home last month, after they were called to investigate a "smell of death" reportedly coming from the home.

Authorities told the broadcaster that they found the animals inside cages, and that the causes of death appeared to be dehydration and starvation. They added that the animals seemed to have been there for a long time.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott described it as "one of the worst cases of animal cruelty" he's ever seen.

Pennington was the CEO and director of non-profit animal rescue by the name of GROWL. She also worked at the Kershaw County Humane Society, the Columbia Post and Courier newspaper reports.

Sheriff Lott said in a statement that the case is "appalling, and it's heartbreaking."

"This is someone who was entrusted by the community to care for these animals and find them homes," said Lott. "She betrayed that trust, and she betrayed the trust of these innocent animals who relied on her."

Investigators are asking anyone that donated to Pennington's shelter, GROWL, in the last year to contact the sheriff's office.

Pennington's attorney, Ally Benevento, said "mental health problems" were involved in what happened.

In a statement provided to NBC affiliate WIS-TV Benevento said: "Around 1 in 4 adults in this country suffers from a diagnosable mental health disorder, and so often, mental health problems manifest themselves in very disturbing ways."

"It is difficult for anyone to comprehend how someone could allow to happen what happened in this case, but there are some significant and serious mental health issues at play that Ms. Pennington is dealing with," continued Benevento's statement.

"Everyone at KCHS is very distraught and appalled," Jamie Woodington, president of the humane society's board of directors, told WIS-TV.

Woodington added that Pennington resigned from her job there last week, and that as far as they know, none of their animals were involved.

Pennington is currently being held on a bond of $75,000 at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, reported Law and Crime.

The case has yet to be tried in court.

This article’s left-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Animal Rescue CEO Arrested After 30 Dead Cats and Dogs Found in Her House: 'It's Heartbreaking'

A South Carolina woman who ran an animal rescue is facing cruelty charges after deputies discovered 30 dead cats and dogs in her home. Deputies performed a welfare check on the home of Caroline Dawn Pennington, 47, on May 22 after receiving calls about a "smell of death" at the residence in Columbia, Richland County Sheriff's Department said in a release shared with PEOPLE.
COLUMBIA, SC
natureworldnews.com

40 People Dead, 450 Injured in Massive Fire in a Container Storage Facility

As per authorities, a major blaze at a shipping warehouse in southern Bangladesh claimed the lives of 40 individuals and injured around 450 others. In the statement of a forensic official at the state-run Chattagram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), they claimed that as of now, 40 deceased corpses have arrived at the mortuary here, which was then reported by media outlet PTI as said, while at estimated of five firemen were among those killed, BBC News reported.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Richland County, SC
Richland County, SC
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Mother charged when her daughter, 3, died from heat exposure after allegedly being left inside a 4WD is accused of previously Googling whether she could be jailed for leaving a child in a car, court hears

A mother charged for leaving her three-year-old daughter in a hot four-wheel drive before she died allegedly Googled whether she would go to jail for leaving a child in a car before the incident, a court has heard. Laura Peverill (Black), 39, and Aaron Hill, 32, allegedly left toddler Rylee...
PUBLIC SAFETY
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Police Crash a Stash House, Arrest 6

SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo Police Department Street Crimes Detectives executed a search warrant at a home in the 400 block of E. 22nd St. The detectives were accompanied by SWAT and K9 units. When executing the search warrant, police discovers a cache of approximately 160 grams of methamphetamine and less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Six individuals were in the house when the SAPD arrived and all were arrested for the following: David Gaitan - Man/Del CS PG 1 >=4 grams
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Dehydration#Mental Health Issues#Crime#Pet Rescue#The Columbia Post#Sheriff Lott
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
dailyphew.com

Dog That Was Tied To A Rock And Thrown Into The River Has A New Opportunity

Bella is a loving German shepherd dog who had a traumatic experience in January of last year, when she nearly drowned in the River Trent at Long Lane, Farndon, United Kingdom, after her previous family abandoned her there. The terrified and helpless puppy was discovered tethered to a rock in the ocean. Bella fought for her life for several hours.
ANIMALS
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy