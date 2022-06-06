ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida City, FL

A Rooftop Cinema Just Opened In This Florida City & It's Playing All The Classics

By Jenna Kelley
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jJASh_0g2AosSA00

Popcorn, outdoor seating and skyrises — this isn't your average movie theatre. A new way to watch a good film just opened in Miami, FL on June 2, and it's a rooftop cinema.

From lounge seats to love seats, you can head to the sixth floor of their building on Lincoln Road and cozy up with your S/O or hang out with your friends.

The best part is they're planning a wide variety of movies including recent releases and classics. You can see movies such as Grease: Sing-Along, Mean Girls and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The venue is made possible by Rooftop Cinema Club, which is already in various locations internationally, however, this is the first one in South Beach.

To avoid the busy sounds of the city at this open-space theatre, you get a set of headphones so you can hear the movie as loud as you need it to be.

While there, you can get drinks at a full bar, enjoy some bites to eat, and check out the gorgeous city views.

Even though it is the Sunshine State and it's typically hot year-round, it is a rooftop venue so there could be a slight breeze, and the company recommends you B.Y.O.B. — Bring Your Own Blanket!

According to their Instagram caption, this month will have Pride Screenings as well as "Wooftop" events.

It is outside, so in the chance that there is bad weather during a showing for a movie you bought tickets for, you'll have the option to transfer your tickets to another viewing or get a refund.

Rooftop Cinema Club

Price: $19.75+

Address: 1212 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach, FL

Why You Need To Go: You can watch iconic films with the view of a skyline to make exciting movie memories. This venue makes for a cute date night with bae or chill night with your friends.

