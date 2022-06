After nearly two years on the run, 21-year-old Tyrone Blount Jr. is finally behind bars. Blount is one of two gunmen suspected of pulling up in a van to a location near the intersection of Robinson Street and Maxwell Street around 2:45 p.m. on September 11, 2020. The duo, both of whom were 19 years old when the crime was committed, exited the vehicle and began firing into a crowd.

ATMORE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO