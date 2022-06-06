Huron Post 7 spits with Aberdeen

HURON — Saturday afternoon saw two contrasting games as Post 7 and Aberdeen exchanged runs early before the visitors pulled away for an 8-4 victory in the opener and then the Tigers came out to blank Aberdeen in the nightcap 2-0 at Memorial Stadium to earn a split....
RAPID CITY — Jayce Pugh of Miller emerged as a champion for the second year in a row at the Class B State Girls’ Golf Tournament, which concluded Tuesday at Hart Ranch Golf Course. However, this year she had to share the honor with Greta Anderson of Bison/Hettiner/Scranton.
BRANDON, S.D. – Sprint car drivers in the Midwest are about to be treated to a makeshift speedweek featuring seven 410ci winged sprint car races in a nine-day span. Jackson Motorplex hosts the first two rounds of The Border Battle featuring the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association on June 17-18. The opening night at the dirt oval in Jackson, Minn. pays $4,000-to-win with round two providing the winner $5,000.
UPDATE: June 9, 2022 - Quiet Riot and Judd Hoos just announced!. The planning and prep for the Buffalo Chip - Best Party Anywhere - is in full swing for 2022! Here's the concert lineup...so far with more updates and announcements soon:. Friday, August 5: Judd Hoos / Quiet Riot.
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A girl in Brookings was going about her day when she found a tracking device under the hood of her car. This happened as her dad was looking at her car. “The car was at my house, my dad was working on it, we had...
Hey. It’s finally summer! It’s actually fun to go outside now. So many cool activities are on the table. Certainly most of you don’t want to spend these precious months worrying about football games that are three months away. Unfortunately for those of us sun-fearing ghouls that look at the outside world the way that cats look at cucumbers, the anxiety about the football season has already crept in. For my fellow dweebs or anybody desperate for summertime football content, I’m going to be doing a weekly dive into each of Iowa’s 2022 opponents, getting to know them a little bit better, articulating why we should be worried about them, and conjuring up scenarios in which Iowa can *maybe* eke out a win.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a sight Dwayne Christoffel had longed to see — a van pulling a trailer up to his house. “That’s awesome,” Christoffels said. When Christoffels was a kid he had saved enough money to buy a Cutlass 442 similar to this one.
HURON, S.D.–Fargo-based Butler Machinery announced today that it is pledging $500,000 toward construction costs of the new Dakota Events Complex (DEX) in Huron. The DEX, which is under construction, will replace the Open Class Beef Complex, which burned down in an October 31, 2020 fire. The DEX will be...
HURON — Kathy A. Haak, 61, of Huron, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022, at Huron Regional Medical Center. Her memorial service will be held 6:30 p.m. Monday at Welter Funeral Home. Visitation with the family present will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday evening at the...
The Smith Skills Basketball camp, which included participants from toddlers and pre-school (shown above) all the way through grades 3-6, was held last week in Hitchcock. The Hitchcock-Tulare girls’ basketball team assisted with each camp. A Smith Skills Basketball Camp, which is open to grades K-12, is slated to be held July 26 in Wessington. For more information contact Kristi Smith at 605-350-2295 or Wayne Smith at 605-321-0914.
HURON — The 36th Spirit of Dakota Award will be celebrated in Huron this fall. The Spirit of Dakota Award Society is seeking nominations for this premier women’s award. The recipient will be announced at a banquet at the Huron Event Center on Saturday, Oct. 1. The nine-foot bronze statue in front of the Event Center, created by internationally-known sculptor Dale Lamphere of Sturgis, is the inspiration for this award.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Ben Longley was brilliant and athletic, born to privilege, but not immune to mental illness and addiction. May was mental health awareness month, but Ben’s parents are sharing his story to keep the conversation going, in hopes of letting other families know they are not alone. The Longley’s frantically tried to help their college-aged son, having no idea of the difficult road ahead of them.
A producer-owned hog processor says its new slaughterhouse proposed for Sioux Falls would help mitigate some of the state's recent pork supply chain issues. But a ballot measure allowing Sioux Falls voters to decide if they want another hog processing plant in city limits is expected to make its way onto the city's November ballot.
South Dakota has a whopper of a fish story going on at the moment. Someone dumped a big ol' pile of rotting carp on private land near Lake Poinsett in eastern South Dakota, and authorities are searching for the person responsible. According to a story from Dakota News Now, the...
Olivia Odenbrett, 15, Miss Siouxland’s Outstanding Teen, was crowned Miss South Dakota’s Outstanding Teen Friday afternoon (June 3, 2022). She won the talent portion of the competition with a contemporary/lyrical dance. The Brandon native’s parents are Luke and Rochelle Odenbrett. She will be a sophomore at Brandon Valley High School this fall. She also received one of two $1,250 Johnson Jackrabbit Scholarships and the $200 STEM scholarship, for a total of $3,700 in scholarships.
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Voters in many of South Dakota’s 35 legislative districts will decide a lot of Republican nominations, but only a few Democrat contests, on Tuesday, June 7. KELOLAND News will have the results for primary races involving some of the 105 seats in Pierre. Results...
Now that the weather is warm again, my wife and I have started going on frequent after- dark walks with our two hounds most nights to get some exercise for ourselves and our two very hyper-active Wire Fox Terriers. If they don't get a long walk each day, they don't sleep, which means we don't sleep.
HURON — Butler Machinery Company, a farm and construction supplier in North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota, on Tuesday pledged $500,000 toward the construction of the the new Dakota Events CompleX (DEX) on the S.D. State Fairgrounds. In the early morning of October 31, 2020, a fire tragically destroyed...
Spending a day at the zoo is always exciting for kids and their families. It's a chance to see tigers, bears, monkeys, and more exotic animals all in one spot. The Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls strives to provide a great experience for its visitors every day no matter the season. This includes giving guests opportunities to visit new animal friends and fun interactive attractions. Pretty soon, the Great Plains Zoo will welcome a new face to its family as well as give some bears a new home.
With warmer weather underway, various outdoor concert venues around the state are starting their summer programming for the year. Levitt at the Falls, an outdoor music venue in Sioux Falls, kicked off its season this past weekend. Performers were The Burroughs, a soul music band, and folk and Americana group The Clover Fold. Future performers include Venezuelan music from the Joropo Band, rapper and singer Dessa and local group Janitor Bob and the Armchair Cowboys.
