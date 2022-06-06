Twitter Explodes Over Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey's Breakup

WELP!

Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey End Their Relationship

Everyone’s buzzing over Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey calling it quits after a year and a half-long romance filled with gorgeous pics, warm and fuzzy Instagram captions, and endless speculation over the legitimacy of their relationship.

According to a source close to the couple, the ‘Creed’ actor, 35, and socialite/entrepreneur, 25, ‘are both completely heartbroken’ and ‘still love each other.’

PEOPLE broke the trending story that immediately sent social media spiraling into a frenzy.

“Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time,” the source said. “They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”

In his first public appearance since the breakup, MBJ attempted to while sitting courtside at the Warriors-Celtics NBA Final game at the Chase center in San Francisco.

Naturally, Twitter ran wild with the video where the star appears to be smiling through the pain with all eyes on his every move.

Steve Harvey Addresses His Daughter’s Breakup With Michael B. Jordan

As expected, Steve Harvey (whose second wife sued him for $50 million after their divorce) weighed in on the breakup on his morning show.

“I gotta start learning from my children—get out early before it cost you something! I got to figure this out. I’mma have to start breaking up on IG because this going to court is awful.”

He also posted a cryptic tweet with a muscle flexing emoji that many people believed was aimed at MBJ.

Do you think MBJ and Lori are done for good? Is Lori the female Future without all the kids? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over the breakup on the flip.