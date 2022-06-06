ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Judge Peter Cahill Delays Trial For 2 Minnesota Cops Involved In George Floyd Murder Until 2023

By hiphopobama
Bossip
Bossip
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zpNy2_0g2AmMig00

While the main culprit for the murder of George Floyd has been handed his punishment, there are still others who aided in the senseless killing who have yet to get their proper comeuppance. Based on some new reporting, that inevitability will have to wait another 6 months or so…

Judge Delays Trial For Cops Charged In George Floyd Murder

Judge Pete Cahill has been the presiding official over the state’s case against not only George Floyd’s killer Derek Chauvin but also against the officers who were on the scene that day and did absolutely nothing to stop him nor save Floyd. ABCNews is reporting that Judge Cahill has delayed the trial for both Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng until January 2023. The judge’s decision comes in light of the accepted plea deal that one of the other charged officers took saying that continuing into court would create a “reasonable likelihood of an unfair trial.”

To some degree that is understandable. The last thing any of us want is for any of these pork boys to walk away scot-free on a technicality of some sort. Any sniff of impropriety or unfairness could put proper justice at risk. Both Thao and Kueng were previously expected to begin trial in just 7 days on June 13 for aiding and abetting in murder and aiding and abetting in manslaughter.

“These two recent events and the publicity surrounding them are significant in [that] it could make it more difficult for jurors to presume Thao, 35, and Kueng, 28, innocent of the state charges,” Cahill wrote in his ruling.

Despite that concern, Judge Cahill has already denied a motion to change the venue after defense attorneys argued that a fair jury could not be found in Hennepin County. We’re not sure where lawyers would find this magical unbiased jury after the entire damn world has seen the now-infamous 8:46 that ended Floyd’s life, but we digress.

Comments / 0

Related
Bossip

Blood Money: North Carolina Sheriff’s Office Awards $3 Million Settlement To Family Of Killed Unarmed Black Man Andrew Brown Jr.

Andrew Brown Jr. was yet another victim of police violence. Last April, we reported on his death as he attempted to flee a warrant-serving and was immediately peppered with bullets, one of which struck him in the back of the head. Upon the release of the video footage of the incident, the community was even more outraged because the typical police excuse of “I FeArEd fOr mAh LiFe” clearly didn’t apply to this situation.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

Judge blocks Louisiana Congress map with one Black district

Louisiana's Democratic governor said Monday he will call the Republican-dominated Legislature into special session soon to draw up new congressional district boundaries, now that a federal judge has blocked use of maps that have only one majority-Black district. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his plan at a news conference at...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
US News and World Report

Lawmakers Seek Probe of Leader Changes at Bishop State

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Mobile area legislators are seeking an investigation into the state’s constant leadership changes at Bishop State Community College, including the dismissal of the school’s latest interim president. The 10 lawmakers, including both Democrats and Republicans, sent a letter Monday to Alabama Gov. Kay...
MOBILE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
click orlando

Annette Taddeo drops Democratic bid for governor to run for Congress

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Sen. Annette Taddeo, a Democrat from South Florida, is dropping her campaign for the party’s nomination for governor and is now running for Congress. As first reported by CBS Miami, Taddeo will instead challenge Rep. María Elvira Salazar, a Republican who represents the 27th...
FLORIDA STATE
Bossip

Ritz, Please! Soup Cookie In Viral Video Harasses Spa Owner With Racist Rationale, “You Destroyed My Race”

Awwww, po lil’ white man! By now, you’ve probably seen the video that we are talking about floating down one of your social media timelines. A white guy at a Black-owned spa in Texas was caught on camera going on a racist rant that is more likely to make you roll your eyes than to infuriate you. We say that not because the man’s words weren’t offensive, but his words are also predictable and paltry. They lack the KKKreativity and KKKonviction of the more hardcore racists that we’ve seen in recent years. These impotent insults come off more like white grievance and excuses for loserdom than anything else.
TEXAS STATE
2 On Your Side

Food insecurity is a real problem in Buffalo and WNY

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) said there is more the government can do to help deal with the food insecurity issues in Buffalo and Western New York. She wants families to receive more money for food and make sure more families are eligible to get those dollars. The U.S. Department of...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Abcnews
Romesentinel.com

Tenney announces military service academy appointments

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, R-22, New Hartford, announced eight appointments to United States Military Service Academies were offered to students from New York’s 22nd Congressional District. A total of six students received appointments, with one receiving appointments to three separate academies. “This year, Tenney nominated 11 students for appointments to...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
38K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy