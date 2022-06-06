ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Gas is more than $5 per gallon at this Greater Cincinnati gas station

By Victoria Moorwood, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago

The price of gasoline has surpassed $5 at a gas station in Cleves.

On Friday, unleaded regular gas at a BP gas station (21 W. State Road) hit $5.15 per gallon. A Reddit user pointed out the price over the weekend, noting that it was the first time they'd seen gas over $5.

Patrick De Hann, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, predicted that the average price of regular unleaded gasoline in Ohio would reach $5 this month.

According to GasBuddy , which tracks real-time gas prices across the country, the Ohio state average was $4.84 as of Monday, slightly lower than the national average of $4.87.

A separate measure by AAA had the Ohio average at $4.83 on Monday. AAA reports that the average price of regular gas in Cincinnati, not including gas stations in Kentucky, is $4.84 per gallon. The average price of premium gasoline is $5.49.

On Twitter, De Hann said a number of states, including Ohio and Kentucky, are likely to see prices continue to jump within the next few days and potentially surpass the $5 threshold.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Gas is more than $5 per gallon at this Greater Cincinnati gas station

