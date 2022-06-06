ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch OS 9: Apple adds new displays and workout tools in software update

By Andrew Griffin
The Independent
 3 days ago

Apple has released WatchOS 9, a wide-ranging update that brings a host of new fitness data and faces.

The new update brings the same focus on personalisation and customisation that characterises iOS 16, the iPhone update that was released at the same WWDC event. It also continues Apple’s interest in health and fitness, with a range of new features aimed at sleep and workout tracking.

The workout app will now allow users to get more information on their running, for instance, with tools to track people’s running form, tools which until now have only been available on more devoted running watches such as those made by Garmin. It also adds a new triathlon mode, which can automatically tell when people switch from swimming, to biking, to running.

WatchOS 9 also includes health features, such as improved sleep tracking and better information on people’s heart health. It will also allow the phone to track people’s medications.

Apple will also make the Fitness app available to everyone with an iPhone – even if they don’t have an Apple Watch . Until now, features such as the “move rings” were only available to people with a Watch.

As with previous years, the update also adds new watch faces and other ways to customise the look of the Watch.

#Health And Fitness#Software Update#Fitness App#Iphone#Wwdc#Apple Watch
