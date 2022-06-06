ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Can billionaire celebrity Mark Cuban fix America’s broken health system?

By Io Dodds
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j0xvA_0g2Am32800

In August 2015, a 32-year-old former hedge fund manager named Martin Shkreli bought the rights to a decades-old drug used to treat malaria and Aids complications and raised its price from $13.50 (£10.35) per pill to $750 per pill.

That 5,000 per cent hike briefly made Shkreli – who was later jailed for seven years for an unrelated fraud scheme – one of the most hated people in America, trashed by both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump and branded the "Pharma Bro" in news stories read by outraged people across the world.

One of those people was Dr Alex Oshmyansky, now 37, a softly-spoken diagnostic radiologist who had been working on a study where some patients died because they could could not access a hypertension drug that cost thousands of dollars for a month's supply, despite its patent having expired decades earlier.

"I had been upset about the cost of high-price drugs for quite some time, but the straw that broke the camel's back was Martin Shkreli," Dr Oshmyansky tells The Independent . "I reached out to some friends on Facebook and was like, 'let's start a non-profit pharmaceutical company that'll just make drugs and sell them at cost!' – with all the naiveté in the world."

Today Dr Oshmyansky's charity has become a for-profit company owned by billionaire tech investor and Shark Tank host Mark Cuban (estimated net worth: $4.7bn), “who has declared it his mission to smash open the US drug industry and cut the price of crucial medications.

"The goal is to be the low-cost provider for all drugs, period, end of story," Mr Cuban told CNN earlier this month. "The one industry where people say every minute of every day, 'we need lower prices' – this is it. We'll just have that very singular mission. You're not going to see us add bells and whistles."

Asked about his biggest life goal over the next few years, he said: "Just f*** up the pharmaceutical industry so bad that they bleed."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OvhIv_0g2Am32800

Among the biggest savings touted by the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company – Cost Plus for short – are the anti-parasite drug albendazole, cut from $438 to $33 per dose; the leukemia "miracle drug" imatinib (the generic form of Gleevec), slashed from $9,657 for a month's supply of 400mg pills to $47.10; and the muscle relaxer cyclobenzaprine, down from $1,094 for a month's 30mg capsules to $53.10.

It is one of several upstart companies, including Amazon's new pharmacy business, hoping to slice through the byzantine tangle of middlemen and agents that have wriggled in between medication makers and patients and made American drug spending by far the highest in the world.

But how is it possible to cut prices by so much? And can they survive against the big players for long enough to make lasting change?

The most expensive drug market on Earth

Alec Smith died alone on his bedroom floor in Minnesota at age 26 from complications of type 1 diabetes. He had been born without the ability to naturally produce the hormone insulin, which is necessary for the human body – yet a month's supply of external insulin cost $1,300, a price he could not afford.

Since Mr Smith's death in 2017, his name has become a rallying cry for diabetes activists who accuse Big Pharma of profiting from sky-high insulin prices . Yet that's far from the only life-saving drug that many Americans can't afford.

According to an analysis by Vox , the US accounts for between 64 and 78 per cent of the drug industry's worldwide profits. Americans pay around 3.5 times more money on average for each dose of medication, including both patented drugs and "generic" ones where patents have expired, though some of that cost is borne by health insurers.

The upside is that much more money goes into researching new cures in the USA, and that patients get access to new drugs earlier. That is cold comfort to those who cannot get medication because their insurance company refuses to cover it or they don't have insurance at all.

"There are no price controls in the US [prescription] drug market," Bonnie Kirschenbaum, a pharmacy industry consultant and former drug research executive. "Manufacturer-set prices are drastically higher for brand name drugs with patent protection in the US than elsewhere...

"Once patent expiration is reached and generic entrants are approved, the price of them may drop by as much as 90 per cent compared to the brand. Yet many patients are still trapped into using the brand for various reasons, and their copays" – that is, the cost borne by patients under most insurance plans – "may be extreme."

In the past decade, several companies have announced plans to challenge this. Amazon Pharmacy attempts to exploit the online shopping giant's gigantic delivery infrastructure , having acquired the online pharmacy PillPack for $753m in 2018. Shares in brick and mortar drugstore chains tumbled after the news.

The company has remote pharmacists on-call 24/7 and has been able to cut prices considerably. A month's supply of 400mg imatinib pills goes for $147.20 out of pocket, while a dose of albendazole is $92.72. Unlike Cost Plus, it also sells insulin, with substantial savings off the list price of brand-name drugs available as of Thursday alongside many generics.

GoodRX, which was founded in 2011, is a price comparison service that amalgamates coupons and discounts for various generic and brand name drugs for consumers to pick from. While drug companies, insurers, pharmacies, and doctors offer many such coupons, they can be hard to find or hear about in the first place.

A specialty pharmacy start-up called House Rx recently raised $25m from investors with a plan to challenge dominant drug market middlemen, while another firm, Civica , is trying to do something similar for hospital drugs.

"The disruptor newcomers try to find the most simplistic, cost-effective business model that directly impacts the price the patient pays for drugs," says Ms Kirschenbaum. "They are transparent as opposed to a complicated web.... [they] have designed new systems of acquiring or manufacturing and dispensing [prescription] products that are not hampered and limited by sole source brand patents designations."

How Big Pharma middlemen 'inflate drug prices'

When Dr Oshmyansky began his quest, he thought the answer must lie in manufacturing drugs for less. He was a high achiever, having graduated with a dual doctorate in medicine and mathematics (in another universe, he might have been a high-powered physicist) and later gone to law school for a year just because he was curious.

The problem, however, turned out to lie elsewhere – in an inhabitant of the great US healthcare swamp known as a pharmacy benefit manager, or PBM. These are firms hired by insurance companies to negotiate with drug makers and pharmacies, drawing up a list of drugs called a "formulary" that sets out which drugs insurers will cover.

In theory, this should lead to lower costs – and, in theory, it does. The prices that insurers end up paying for drugs are far smaller than the "list price" that most people hear about due to huge rebates, sometimes as high as 80 per cent, negotiated by PBMs and paid back by drug manufacturers to drug buyers.

PBMs then take some of their fees from a percentage of that rebate, meaning they have an incentive to negotiate massive rebates. But according to a 2021 US Senate report on insulin prices, they have done so by pushing list prices ever higher, allowing them to claim bigger rebates and thus a bigger cut.

"Higher list price increases the dollar value of rebates, discounts, and other fees that a manufacturer can offer to a PBM and health plans, which are based on a percentage of the list price," the Senate committee wrote. "[Our] investigation found instances in which insulin manufacturers were dissuaded from setting lower list prices for their products, which would have likely lowered out-of-pocket costs for patients, due to concerns that PBMs and health plans would react negatively....

"PBMs appeared to be complicit in this behavior. There appeared to be little, if any, attempt to discourage manufacturers from increasing the list price of their products. Instead, the Committee found that PBMs used their size and aggressive negotiating tactics, such as the threat of excluding drugs from formularies, to extract more generous rebates, discounts, and fees from insulin manufacturers."

The PBM industry is also highly concentrated, with just three – CVS Caremark, Cigna, and UnitedHealth – controlling 80 per cent of the market, according to the Drug Channels Institute . That gives them huge bargaining power over drug makers, who need to get their products on insurers' formularies.

"They really do have a stranglehold on our members' business practices," says Ronna Hauser, senior vice president of policy at the National Community Pharmacists' Association (NCPA), which represents small independent pharmacies and regional pharmacy chains.

"They control which patients can visit our members' pharmacies; they control which prescriptions those patients can take; they control how much those patients pay; they control how much our members are paid to dispense those prescriptions...

"Oftentimes they'll choose a higher cost drug for a patient because they've negotiated a bigger rebate from a drug manufacturer, so it's painful for our members when they're forced to dispense a higher cost drug when they know there's an expensive generic drug available."

In such cases, patients often don't see the rebates negotiated for their insurer because their copays are based on the list price, not the actual price. One 2013 study found that 23 per cent of prescriptions filled at pharmacies came with a copay that was higher than what their insurer paid for the drug.

A cold email to Mark Cuban

All this has not gone unnoticed by US politicians and regulators. In testimony earlier this year to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) , one of the USA's two national competition regulators, PBMs were blasted from all corners of the medical industry.

"Break them up!" said Scott Knoer, chief executive of the American' Pharmacists Association. "Lives are literally at stake," said Ted Okon, executive director of the Community Oncology Alliance, which recently published a report describing PBMs as "an oligopoly of rich conglomerates that routinely prey on healthcare practices, providers, and their patients".

Dr Michael Wohlfeiler, chief medical officer of the Aids Healthcare Foundation, called PBMs "a threat to effective models of care and the health of vulnerable populations,", while the American Pharmacy Cooperative said they "take a sledgehammer to patients, to patient access to care, and competition" and accused them of "inflating drug prices and clawing that money back to line their pockets".

Nevertheless, an FTC investigation into PBMs was stymied in February when the agency's governing panel split 2-2 along party lines. President Joe Biden's nomination for a fifth member who could swing such votes is still held up in the Senate.

This is where Cost Plus hopes it can come in. "The PBMs have multiple levels of games that they play to try to extract as much money from the pharmaceutical supply chain," says Dr Oshmyansky. "Over the past thirty years or so, the number of games and the levels of graft have gotten crazy – so we're able to offer really pretty substantial changes just by disintermediating those entities from the supply chain."

Cost Plus prices all its drugs according to a simple formula, which is listed on its website for every medication it sells. It charges the cost of buying the drug from manufacturers, plus a 15 per cent markup to make a profit, $3 for pharmacy labour, shipping, and taxes. For now, it doesn't work with insurers, so you can only buy drugs out of pocket with cash. Still, insured patients with high deductibles or copays may save money.

This method wouldn't work at all outside the USA, where PBMs don't occupy the same position. Here, though, Dr Oshmyansky claims pharmaceutical companies can actually make more money selling through Cost Plus because of all the fees they would otherwise have to pay PBMs.

Even so, when Dr Oshmyansky founded Cost Plus as a non-profit in 2015, his initial fundraising attempts "failed spectacularly". He says: "I went out hat in hand trying to raise financing to get it off the ground for about three and a half years... I did not raise a single dime beyond what I put in myself."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IXTpY_0g2Am32800

Then, in 2018, he applied to the prestigious Silicon Valley start-up accelerator YCombinator , which suggested he reincorporate the non-profit as a public benefit corporation (PBC). Whereas normal companies have a duty to maximise their shareholders' profits above all else, PBCs are beholden to specific extra goals registered with the government. For Cost Plus, that is "creating positive effects on low income persons and communities by ensuring access to affordable health related products".

It was a cold email that led to Mark Cuban's door. Dr Oshmyansky had heard that the Dallas Mavericks owner regularly reads emails from strangers, and pitched him "kind of on a whim". Mr Cuban loved the idea and became the majority owner, branding the company with his name.

"He's very involved in the day to day operations," says Dr Oshmyansky. "People usually think I'm exaggerating when I say that, but it's true. We had a pharma company visit us just a few weeks ago, and he gave them a tour of the Dallas Mavericks practice facility to help close the deal."

‘We have to build an entire parallel supply chain’

PBMs dispute Dr Oshmyansky's narrative. "PBMs have a proven track record of reducing prescription drug cost for clients and patients," says Greg Lopes, assistant vice president of strategic communications at the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association (PCMA), a trade group. "PBMs exist to increase access to affordable prescription drugs, therefore any accusation that PBMs increase drug costs is patently false and not in any way supported by the facts.”

He says PBM rebates translate into big savings for insurers, citing a study by the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) that found PBMs reduced prescription drug spending by the taxpayer-funded Medicare programme by 20 per cent.

He adds that PBMs' clients often choose them through a bidding or proposal process, allowing the best offer to win out, arguing that although nothing stops insurers and other clients from refusing to work with PBMs, they do so because it reduces costs for them.

Cigna did not respond to a request for an interview, while CVS and UnitedHealth referred inquiries from The Independent to the PCMA.

Dr Oshmyansky anticipates stiff resistance. If Cost Plus had followed his initial plan to just make cheap drugs, he says, PBMs' stranglehold on insurers could have allowed them to freeze it out of the market by refusing to put its products on formularies. "General good business practice is to do one thing and do it really well, but we don't really have that luxury," he says. "In order to actually ensure that the drug gets all the way from being made to the patient, we have to own an entire parallel supply chain."

Hence the company is also building its own drug manufacturing plant in Texas, projected to be finished this summer and approved by the FDA to start operating around the end of this year. It will concentrate on making medicines that are often in shortage, such as child chemotherapy drugs ("fortunately there's a relatively small market for them," says Dr Oshmyansky).

Skipping PBMs has its limits. For now only around 200 medications are available through Cost Plus, and neither insulin (which must be refrigerated during transit) nor controlled substances such as adderall (a stimulant used to treat ADHD) are among them, although Dr Oshmyansky wants to change both of those things.

"They are very transparent about what they can and cannot supply," says Ms Kirschenbaum. "Controlled substances (narcotics) have both national and state rules and cant be handled this way. Delivery logistics make it difficult for liquids and refrigeration-required meds to easily be handled. Brand name drugs are not included."

Nor does Cost Plus currently accept insurance, although it is in conversations with insurance companies, particularly those that could offer Cost Plus as a worker benefit on employer health plans. While some of its discounts are large, others are more modest, and comparable to existing programmes such as GoodRX or pharmacy membership programmes.

The NCPA is also opposed to Mr Cuban's exclusive mail order focus, which cuts its member pharmacists out of the equation (though again, Dr Oshmyansky says it hopes to work with local pharmacists in future). "While we appreciate the disruption, we think patients lose the face to face with their trusted healthcare professional," says Ms Hauser. "Clearly Covid has shown the importance of pharmacist services such as Covid tests and vaccines."

Then again, she says: "We are willing to compete with the Mark Cuban model any day... our members are very entrepreneurial. Where they are not able to compete is where it comes to the stranglehold the PBMs have on their business model."

In time, Dr Oshmyansky believes insurers, drug makers and pharmacists can all gain from dropping PBMs – at least if they aren't part of conglomerates that also own PBMs – and hopes Cost Plus can drive lasting change, forcing drug prices down across the board.

"Pharmaceutical companies are so invested into the ecosystem that it's a significant risk to go against it," he says. "I do think there is going to be a movement to get away from that. The business case for moving away from the status quo can no longer be reasonably denied."

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘298 trips to Mar-a-Lago’: Guest shreds Fox contributor for questioning Biden’s right to vacation

A guest speaker on Fox News shut down a contributor for the channel in a debate over Joe Biden spending “191 days away from the White House”.The Fox News segment of the The Faulkner Focus on Monday invited liberal activist Jenna Arnold and Fox contributor Sean Duffy for a debate on the president’s weekend vacation while his administration battles a range of issues.Show host Harris Faulkner began by saying Mr Biden was spotted at a beach in Delaware and questioned him for taking a vacation while “he is so far underwater”.In response to Faulkner’s comments, Duffy mocked the president...
POTUS
The Independent

Voices: The infuriating reason why Fox News won’t broadcast the January 6 hearings live

There’s an expected dynamic to political scandals: Politician does bad thing, politician tries to cover it up, news media tries to expose the story. That was what happened, famously, in Watergate. It’s what happened, more or less, in the Iran-Contra scandal. It’s even what happened with George W. Bush’s invasion of Iraq, as the steady drip of revelations about administration deceit and incompetence eventually turned the country against the war. Thanks to the increasing dominance of hyper-partisan right-wing media, however, scandals these days often have a different trajectory. Now, when conservative politicians do something horrible, Fox News and its like-minded...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Martin Shkreli
Person
Mark Cuban
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Republican senator caught on his phone at opening of emotional hearing into domestic terrorism and Buffalo massacre

A Texas Republican senator was spotted using his phone while witnesses gave their opening statements at a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday called in response to the massacre in Buffalo, New York.John Cornyn was seen looking down and scrolling on his device while a former US district attorney gave his remarks to the panel.Senators are meeting to discuss a rise in domestic terrorism including attacks by the far-right wing, including white supremacists and Islamophobic incidents. The Buffalo shooting is thought to have been committed by an 18-year-old who espoused the racist “white replacement theory”.Mr Cornyn has...
BUFFALO, NY
The Independent

Trump news - live: Jan 6 committee evidence leaks as Hillary Clinton attacks ‘seditious’ Fox News

Hillary Clinton has laid into Fox News for its decision not to broadcast the 6 January select committee’s upcoming hearings, tweeting that “Fox News won't air the January 6 hearings because they prefer their sedition made fresh on-site”.The channel has decided to not air the 6 January public hearings live and instead show only “as news warrants” during its prime time show, with full coverage relegated to its less-viewed sister channel Fox Business. This will make Fox News the only major news network in the US to not carry this Thursday’s hearing live. Fox News will, however, offer live...
POTUS
The Independent

Homeland Security issues new alert warning US public gatherings could be targets of violence

The US Department of Homeland Security warned that it expects the threat environment in the country to become more dynamic and that large public gatherings could become targets for violence.A new bulletin from the department said that the United States remains in a heightened threat environment and cited “several recent attacks” that underscore the threat. “In the coming months, we expect the threat environment to become more dynamic as several high-profile events could be exploited to justify acts of violence against a range of possible targets,” the bulletin said on Tuesday.“These targets could include public gatherings, faith-based institutions, schools,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marc Cuban#Drug Price#Health Plan#Generic Drugs#Pharma Bro#Shark Tank
The Independent

Trump posts Mount Rushmore with his face as Jan 6 committee promises bombshell evidence against him

Donald Trump is sharing old memes and envisioning himself on monuments to America’s most well-known presidents as the January 6 committee prepares for its first public hearing later this week.The ex-president “re-Truthed” two images depicting himself as part of the iconic Mount Rushmore monument in South Dakota on Monday, according to Insider. One of the images was actually a photograph taken by the Associated Press in 2020 that captured Mr Trump grinning in front of the monument during a visit to the site; due to the framing, Mr Trump’s visage is squared near-perfectly with an emply spot on the...
POTUS
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Voices: John Cornyn can cut a deal with Democrats on guns — but he’s got a Ted Cruz problem

In the days and now weeks since the deadly elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, John Cornyn has emerged as the Senate’s main Republican voice on gun negotiations with Democrats. This he is doing with the blessing of Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who made him the GOP’s point person to negotiate with Democrats Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Chris Murphy of Connecticut.Where Cornyn’s junior colleague Ted Cruz basks in the national spotlight thanks to both his second-place finish in the 2016 GOP presidential primary and his histrionic culture-war stunts (reading Green Eggs and Ham on the Senate floor, for instance,...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Senator hits back after being accused of boasting about electric car amid record gas prices

Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow’s office has defended her remarks on how driving an electric vehicle (EV) had made gas prices irrelevant – and sparked much hysteria among conservative commentators.The Michigan senator spoke on Tuesday about how driving from her home state to Washington DC in her EV meant that she hadn’t needed to consider the current high price of gas.She made the comments during a Senate Finance Committee hearing with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that touched on inflation concerns. Senator Stabenow remarked that she “went by every single gas station and it didn’t matter” how high the gas price...
MICHIGAN STATE
HipHopWired

IRS Drops Tax Forms Detailing Black Lives Matter Co-Founder’s Use of Donation Money

Black Lives Matter has been scrutinized after its co-founder Patrisse Cullors was called out for its misuse of the donations given to the foundation. Now, the IRS has dropped receipts in the form of tax forms, and it details where a good portion of the money went. The post IRS Drops Tax Forms Detailing Black Lives Matter Co-Founder’s Use of Donation Money appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
INCOME TAX
The Atlantic

The People Who Hate People

Some propositions are so obvious that no one takes the time to defend them. A few such propositions are that human life is good, that people can and often do provide more benefits to the world than they take away, and that we should design society to support people in leading lives that are good for themselves and others.
SOCIETY
The Guardian

‘I see this money as not mine’: the people giving away fortunes from slavery and fossil fuels

Morgan Curtis’s life story is the American Dream in reverse. Her great, great, great grandfather was a banker in early 1800s New York – he invested in railroads, while his brother invested in Central American mines. The family wealth grew as it passed through the generations, and Curtis’s father added to the pile as a management consultant for “major” firms. Naturally, Curtis had a gilded childhood: educated in west London private schools; going on annual Swiss ski holidays; her own pony. But today, Curtis, now 30, lives on a farm in California with 40 other people. She lives on $25,000 (£20,000) a year.
ECONOMY
Reuters

California should pay reparations to African Americans, task force says

June 1 (Reuters) - A California task force released a 500-page report detailing the state's role in perpetuating historic discrimination against African Americans, while recommending an official government apology and making a case for financial restitution. The document made public on Wednesday explained the harms suffered by descendants of enslaved...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Judge whose son was murdered in their home says Kavanaugh plot shows justices need better protection

A federal judge whose son was murdered by a disgruntled lawyer in their family home has said that the plot to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is further proof that judges need better protection.US District Judge Esther Salas told Fox News’ America Reports on Wednesday that “enough is enough” and called on Congress to pass a bill to bolster security for federal judges and limit the amount of personal information available about public officials online.“I think that members of Congress can see the escalation in the numbers of threats against judicial officers,”she said.“It’s just got to stop.”Judge Salas’ 20-year-old...
CHEVY CHASE VILLAGE, MD
The Independent

AOC claims 70 per cent of illegally trafficked guns likely come from ‘iron pipeline’ states

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticised several US states for their role in perpetuating gun violence in New York City.The congresswoman, who is the representative for New York's 14th district, said that the 'iron pipeline' of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Ohio were responsible for 70% of likely illegal trafficked guns found in New York City."Mothers we have to comfort are losing children due to the guns and the carnage and the lawlessness unleashed by those states," AOC said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

688K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy