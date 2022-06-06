Apple reveals completely redesigned MacBook Air

Apple has revealed a new MacBook Air, with a complete new redesign.

It brings the more square design from recent iPads, Macs and iPhones. And it includes the small “notch” at the top of the display that first arrived with the new MacBook Pro.

And it has what Apple says is a much improved display, camera, microphones and speakers.

All of that is powered by the M2, the second generation of Apple’s own chips for its Macs . Both were revealed – alongside new updates for the iPhone and Apple Watch – during Apple’s WWDC event.

Apple had previously released a MacBook Air with the previous generation of that chip, in late 2020. But it took the same years-old design of the previous Air, adding only those new chips.

The new update brings the MacBook Air up to date with Apple’s other devices, both in the external design and the internal options.

Apple also said that it would put the M2 into the existing, cheaper MacBook Pro. That computer did not get a redesign, keeping the same old external look but adding the M2.

The old MacBook Air will also stay in the line-up, Apple said, presumably with the intention of selling to education.