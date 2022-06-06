ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Apple reveals completely redesigned MacBook Air

By Andrew Griffin
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29dqh4_0g2Alyr900

Apple has revealed a new MacBook Air, with a complete new redesign.

It brings the more square design from recent iPads, Macs and iPhones. And it includes the small “notch” at the top of the display that first arrived with the new MacBook Pro.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=453Wua_0g2Alyr900

And it has what Apple says is a much improved display, camera, microphones and speakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23LN8A_0g2Alyr900

All of that is powered by the M2, the second generation of Apple’s own chips for its Macs . Both were revealed – alongside new updates for the iPhone and Apple Watch – during Apple’s WWDC event.

Apple had previously released a MacBook Air with the previous generation of that chip, in late 2020. But it took the same years-old design of the previous Air, adding only those new chips.

The new update brings the MacBook Air up to date with Apple’s other devices, both in the external design and the internal options.

Apple also said that it would put the M2 into the existing, cheaper MacBook Pro. That computer did not get a redesign, keeping the same old external look but adding the M2.

The old MacBook Air will also stay in the line-up, Apple said, presumably with the intention of selling to education.

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Walmart is selling Apple's 2020 iPad Air at an incredible price, but there's a catch

If you're a professional bargain hunter, odds are you've started saving for the impending Amazon Prime Day 2022 festival for at least a little while now. But if the e-commerce giant is unlikely to tempt you to spend any of that money early on "normal" non-Prime-exclusive deals, perhaps the competition will have better luck doing just that this weekend.
ELECTRONICS
Benzinga

If You Have These Models Of iPhone, iOS 16 Won't Be Supported

Apple, Inc.'s AAPL annual Worldwide Developers Conference is almost around the corner. The highlight of the software-focused event is the release of the latest versions of the company's operating system, named iOS 16 for iPhones and iPadOS 16 for iPads. Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman is preparing Apple users to expect...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macbook Air#Apple Macbook#Design#Macbook Pro#Iphone#Apple Watch
ohmymag.co.uk

This is how to tell if someone is secretly watching you on your iPhone

In the age of advanced technology, many smartphone users have a fear of being watched. There are ways to tell if your privacy has been compromised especially if you use an iPhone. Find my. Apple devices have built-in location tracking features that can let certain people see your location. Realizing...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
GamesRadar

This Hulu deal slashes your subscription to $1 a month

Hulu deals are currently dropping the subscription price down to just $1 per month for the first three months - a fair shake less than the normal $6.99p/m price. Tying in with 'National Streaming Day' (no, we didn't realise that was a thing either), the week-long promotion runs until May 27 and saves you a tidy $17.97 on the sticker price overall. However, it's only available for new and eligible returning subscribers, so don't get your hopes up if you already have an active Hulu membership. For context, 'eligible returning subscribers' means anyone who cancelled one or more months ago.
TV & VIDEOS
deseret.com

What does putting your phone on airplane mode actually do?

What is “airplane mode,” and how does pressing a button to use it on an iPhone affect a 160-foot long, 100,000-pound airplane?. Why it matters: All flight passengers are asked to switch their phones to airplane mode while traveling on an airplane. Airplane mode shuts off the phone’s transmissions, disabling the ability to connect to cellular networks.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Best Buy has a 75-inch TV for $600 in its Memorial Day sale

Memorial Day is less than a a week away, but if you’re already too hyped up for the TV deals that the holiday will bring, the good news is that you can start shopping as early as now because some retailers have already rolled out their Memorial Day TV sales. If you’re planning to take advantage of a discount for a massive screen, you might want to consider Best Buy’s offer for the 75-inch Hisense A6G Series 4K TV, which brings its price down by $110 to a more affordable $600, from its original price of $710.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Please, Clear Your Android Phone's Cookies and Cache

Whether you have a Google Pixel 6, Samsung Galaxy S22 or another Android smartphone, your browser collects and stores data every time you surf the web. This data makes up your cookies and cache, and it can often be helpful. It keeps you logged into your accounts and loads frequently visited sites faster, for example.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best Credit Cards for Instant Approval in June 2022

Unlike most credit cards -- where you'll need to wait until a physical card arrives in the mail to start spending -- instant approval credit cards can process applications in minutes and provide funds shortly after. Some issuers will even provide a credit card number you can use immediately upon approval.
CREDITS & LOANS
The Independent

The Independent

688K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy