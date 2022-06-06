Apple reveals M2, a new generation of its own Mac chips

Apple has revealed the M2 chip, the new generation of its chips made specifically for the Mac.

The company says the new chip is not only more powerful than competitors but much more power efficient, using less battery life and heat for a given performance.

Apple revealed the first M1 chip in late 2020, when it said that it would be switching away from Intel chips across its Mac line. When it arrived soon after, in a new MacBook Air, Pro and Mac Mini, it received widespread positive reviews.

Since then, Apple has unveiled new versions of the M1: the Pro, Max and Ultra. All of them have been based on the fundamental design of the M1, scaling it up so that it could be put into computers such as the MacBook Pro and Mac Studio.

The M2 will arrive in the new MacBook Air. Apple said that new computer was built around the M2, and that it helped allow it to be light, thin and have no fans as a result of the chip’s performance.