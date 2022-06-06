ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Man Shot & Killed As He Left Queens Recording Studio

By O
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AxCf4_0g2AluKF00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UzAht_0g2AluKF00

Source: Busà Photography / Getty

The gun violence that’s been plaguing New York anew for the past few years continued today when earlier this morning (June 6) a man was shot and killed as he left a recording studio in Queens, New York.

According to amny , the 21-year-old victim was shot and killed around 1:25 a.m. in front of the Rockwall Studios at 1080 Wyckoff Ave. in Ridgewood, Queens. Police officers from the 104th precinct responded to a 911 call of the shooting outside of the recording studio and upon arrival found the body of the victim with a gunshot wound to the head. Not too long after the responding EMS unit pronounced him dead on the scene.

Well after sunrise Monday, NYPD Crime Scene Unit members were still canvassing the area of the shooting for evidence.

Detectives have not yet ascertained a possible motive for the shooting, or a suspect’s description.

Though they have no witnesses, a woman told abc7ny of the terrifying moment she heard the gunshots go off last night.

“Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom. There were several people coming outside. So, we came back. And now, there’s just a bunch of cops,” one woman said as she left a nearby subway station.

“I’m afraid. I’ve lived in this neighborhood, two blocks from here and it’s not safe. It’s happening constantly, you hear about people getting shot all the time,” another woman said.

It is a relatively quiet area and there were no murders in the precinct all of last year. Now, in 2022 they are up to seven shootings.

Police have withheld the identity of the 21-year-old as they work on notifying the family of the deceased.

Though they have no leads on the murder, police are encouraging anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , or on Twitter @NYPDTips .

Naturally all calls and messages are kept confidential.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Man shot while inside car in the Bronx: NYPD

BEDFORD PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was shot while inside a car in the Bronx on Wednesday, police said. The 22-year-old victim was inside a car as a passenger when he met with the suspect along East Mosholu Parkway South near East 203rd Street at around 2:30 p.m., according to authorities. The suspect […]
BRONX, NY
vnexplorer.net

2 suspects wanted in sucker-punch robbery that killed man in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) — The search is on for the suspects who sucker-punched a man in the face in Brooklyn, leading to his death just five days later. Police released surveillance video which captured the horrifying encounter that took place on May 25 around 8:30 p.m. in front of the victim’s home on Lexington Avenue.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man shot in group attack in the Bronx, police say

WESTCHESTER SQUARE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was shot during a group attack in the Bronx, police said on Thursday. The 29-year-old victim was on Westchester Avenue near Rowland Street when a group of people approached him around 3:30 a.m. on May 21, according to officials. One person from the group fired shots and […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Suspect accused of gunning down Bronx man with son, 5, by his side: officials

BRONX (PIX11)– A man nicknamed “Suave” is accused of shooting a father and son in the Bronx four years ago, killing the dad, prosecutors said Thursday. Joshua Rodriguez- aka “Suave”- allegedly fatally shot Jaquan Millien with his 5-year-old son at his side at the Webster Houses in the Bronx on Oct. 23, 2018, federal prosecutors […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Ridgewood, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
NBC New York

Stranger Wanted in Unprovoked Manhattan Subway Station Attack

Cops are looking for a stranger they say brutally -- and without provocation -- attacked a 49-year-old straphanger as he sat on a Manhattan station bench over the weekend, punching him repeatedly in the face and stealing his $1,000 iPhone, authorities say. The victim was sitting on a bench on...
MANHATTAN, NY
internewscast.com

Group films gunpoint mugging of teen at Brooklyn Bridge park

A crew of young suspects mugged a 14-year-old boy at gunpoint in Brooklyn Bridge Park over the weekend – and crowded around to film the violent ordeal, new video shows. The teen was at Pier 2 within Brooklyn Bridge Park around 7:50 p.m. Saturday when the group approached him, cops said.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Shooting#Murder#Gun Violence#Police Precinct#Violent Crime#Bus Photography#The Rockwall Studios#Ems#Nypd Crime Scene Unit
PIX11

Girl, 15, shot inside Queens home, police say

ST. ALBANS, Queens (PIX11) — A teenage girl was shot while sitting inside her home in Queens Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday. The 15-year-old victim was inside her home along 113th Road near Francis Lewis Boulevard around 11 p.m. when several shots were fired outside and a bullet went through a window and hit her in the shin, […]
QUEENS, NY
fox5ny.com

Suspect wanted for attempting to rob 74-year-old woman in Brooklyn: NYPD

NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a suspect wanted for attempting to rob an elderly woman in broad daylight on a Brooklyn street earlier this week. Authorities say that at around 1:35 p.m. on June 6, the victim, a 74-year-old woman, was walking near Ocean Avenue and Avenue V in Sheepshead Bay when the suspect approached her and forcibly attempted to take her purse.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily News

Ex-con with manslaughter conviction arrested for fatal shooting outside Bronx barbershop

An ex-con with a prior manslaughter conviction has been arrested for the shooting death of a 27-year-old man outside a Bronx barbershop, police said Wednesday. Luis Cedres was nabbed Tuesday and charged with murder, manslaughter and gun possession. Cedres, 51, is accused of shooting 27-year-old Kashmere Davis on E. 146th St. near Brook Ave. in Mott Haven about 10:25 p.m. May 14. Davis, struck ...
BRONX, NY
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy