ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump Won't Be the Only Target During January 6 Committee Hearings

By Jon Jackson
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin said those "who were pivotal to what took place on January 6" will also be...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 101

Cntrs for Dis Cntrl & Prvtn
3d ago

18 USC 2384: Seditious conspiracy: If two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof, they shall each be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both.

Reply(34)
45
Jack Cutler
2d ago

Trump was the worst thing that America ever had he went against the norms he went against what's right he tried to destroy our democracy Republic he wanted to call people names and do things the wrong way he wants murder he wants killing he doesn't care about the American people when he made America first he made America last and all it does is look at the gas prices and everything now you didn't want to blame Joe Biden for it but no what it is is Trump and you want to say well gas was a dollar or something under Trump no gas was a dollar or something when we were shut down when no one was using gas show me where the gas prices are set from the president of the United States for the whole world the president of the United States does not set gas prices for the whole world

Reply(8)
27
Guest
2d ago

The fact that there are other targets has greatly upset Mr. Trump. He feels that everyone needs to pay attention to him, and him alone. Having to share credit is just not fair!

Reply(3)
23
Related
MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
OHIO STATE
MSNBC

Bob Woodward: ‘I’m convinced’ that Donald Trump ‘conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election’

Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post Associate Editor Bob Woodward joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what’s at stake in the January 6 investigation ahead of the select committee’s public hearings. “I'm convinced having spent part of my life on Donald Trump that he and others conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election and prevent Biden from taking power legitimately,” says Woodward. “Section 371 of the Criminal Code makes it very clear: if you work to subvert a legitimate function of government, you are committing a crime, and we have overt acts by Donald Trump going on to this day.” June 7, 2022.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
MSNBC

Criminal investigation into fake Trump electors reaches new level

We learned months ago that Republicans in several states created forged election materials after Donald Trump’s 2020 defeat, pretending to be “duly elected and qualified electors.” The Republicans then sent the documents to, among others, the U.S. Senate and the U.S. Archivist, as if the fake materials were legitimate. They were not.
POTUS
SheKnows

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner’s Actions in Late 2020 Suggest They Always Knew Biden Had Won

As the Jan. 6 hearings begin on Capitol Hill on Thursday, June 9, all eyes are on Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner because they had some of the closest ties to former President Donald Trump. While much has been made about Ivanka’s involvement on the day of the insurrection, it’s Kushner’s relationship with his father-in-law that is drawing new scrutiny.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Raskin
Person
Donald Trump
Salon

GOP voters who claim "antifa" did Jan. 6 stumped when asked “then why didn’t Trump stop it?”

MSNBC's Elise Jordan stumped a focus group of Republican voters who blamed left-wing protesters for the violence on Jan. 6, 2021. The "Morning Joe" contributor interviewed voters in Georgia, and the panel of Republicans parroted conspiracy theories to minimize the deadly riots and blamed anti-fascist factions for the violence, although all of the hundreds of individuals charged in connection with the insurrection appear to be Donald Trump supporters.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Select Committee#Democrat#House#The Washington Post#American#Cbs News#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Trump news - live: Jan 6 committee evidence leaks as Hillary Clinton attacks ‘seditious’ Fox News

Hillary Clinton has laid into Fox News for its decision not to broadcast the 6 January select committee’s upcoming hearings, tweeting that “Fox News won't air the January 6 hearings because they prefer their sedition made fresh on-site”.The channel has decided to not air the 6 January public hearings live and instead show only “as news warrants” during its prime time show, with full coverage relegated to its less-viewed sister channel Fox Business. This will make Fox News the only major news network in the US to not carry this Thursday’s hearing live. Fox News will, however, offer live...
POTUS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
984K+
Followers
96K+
Post
858M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy