Trump Won't Be the Only Target During January 6 Committee Hearings
Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin said those "who were pivotal to what took place on January 6" will also be...www.newsweek.com
18 USC 2384: Seditious conspiracy: If two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof, they shall each be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both.
Trump was the worst thing that America ever had he went against the norms he went against what's right he tried to destroy our democracy Republic he wanted to call people names and do things the wrong way he wants murder he wants killing he doesn't care about the American people when he made America first he made America last and all it does is look at the gas prices and everything now you didn't want to blame Joe Biden for it but no what it is is Trump and you want to say well gas was a dollar or something under Trump no gas was a dollar or something when we were shut down when no one was using gas show me where the gas prices are set from the president of the United States for the whole world the president of the United States does not set gas prices for the whole world
The fact that there are other targets has greatly upset Mr. Trump. He feels that everyone needs to pay attention to him, and him alone. Having to share credit is just not fair!
