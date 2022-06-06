Elvin Rodriguez found out he was tipping pitches against the Yankees from a fascinating video breakdown

From a fan’s perspective, the game within the game of baseball can be so intriguing. And the entire concept of tipping pitches seems so difficult to pick up on in real time. But the New York Yankees are among the best at noticing when a pitcher is tipping, and that ability absolutely paid off in the Yankees’ 13-0 win over the Tigers on Friday.

Basically, the Yankees seemed determined to get Tigers rookie pitcher Elvin Rodriguez to pitch from the stretch that night. That was because whenever Rodriguez went into the stretch, he would stare at third base for several seconds on a fastball but only briefly glance (or not even look at all) towards third on breaking pitches. That allowed the Yankees to lay off the breaking ball and jump on fastballs.

Jomboy Media noticed exactly what was happening and broke down how the Yankees were able to spot Rodriguez’s tipping from the stretch.

It turned out that Rodriguez saw the Jomboy video and realized that was what caused the rough outing. The Yankees picked up on the tell after Josh Donaldson’s walk in the second inning, leading to Matt Carpenter to bunt against the shift just to force Rodriguez to pitch out of the stretch.

After seeing the video, Rodriguez said to The Athletic:

“Yeah, they got me. They got me.”

Unlike sign stealing, there’s nothing wrong about picking up on a pitcher tipping pitches. And against big-league hitting, the slightest tell in a mechanical flaw can lead to huge innings. Rodriguez learned that the hard way, but at least he knows what he was doing wrong now. Anthony Rizzo told Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart about the tipping late in the game. Rodriguez found out after seeing Jomboy’s video.

MLB fans were also fascinated by the entire pitch-tipping saga.

Rodriguez is slated to start Friday against the Blue Jays, and it will be interesting to see how he pitches now that he’s cognizant of his tipping.