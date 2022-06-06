Ross Chastain after infuriating Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott at Gateway: 'I'll have to pay for it'

Welcome to FTW’s NASCAR Feud of the Week, where we provide a detailed breakdown of the latest absurd, funny and sometimes legitimate controversies and issues within the racing world.

Ross Chastain scored his ninth top-10 finish of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, finishing eighth behind winner Joey Logano. But the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet driver didn’t exactly make a ton of friends along the way.

What’s more, Chastain — one of four drivers to have two race wins so far this season, including Logano and Denny Hamlin — admitted he was in the wrong for getting too aggressive at times. And looking ahead to this weekend’s race at Sonoma Raceway and what’s left of the 36-race season, he’s now bracing himself for (more) payback from Hamlin and Chase Elliott.

Let’s break down what happened between Chastain, Hamlin and Elliott on Sunday during the Cup Series’ first-ever race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

First, Ross Chastain tangled with Denny Hamlin

Barely a quarter of the way through the Enjoy Illinois 300 on the 1.25-mile track, Chastain had his first dust-up with Hamlin in the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. While the two were racing each other for sixth, Chastain basically drove into Hamlin, dinging his left rear bumper on Lap 64.

That move shoved Hamlin up the track and into the outside wall. The No. 11 car was notably damaged, and although the team was able to repair the car and get it back out on the track, Hamlin and co. lost several laps in the process, eventually finishing 34th and 11 laps down.

Then, Ross Chastain got into it with Chase Elliott

Things didn’t exactly improve for Chastain as the race continued.

During a restart on Lap 101, Chastain was running three-wide and sandwiched between Chase Elliott and Austin Dillon toward the back of the field. Chastain made contact with Elliott’s car, turning the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet sideways from the outside lane across the track in the middle of traffic. Bubba Wallace and Harrison Burton were also involved.

Elliott and the No. 9 team finished 21st.

How both Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott retaliated against Ross Chastain

Not long after Chastain’s incident with Hamlin, the No. 11 driver was clearly frustrated and pulled out some in-race retaliation.

At one point, Hamlin expressed his irritation by driving Chastain low to the apron on the backstretch. And Chastain almost ended up in the grass.

As Hamlin continued to impede Chastain’s progress on the track, NASCAR eventually had to tell the No. 11 team that Hamlin made his point and to cut it out, The Athletic and NBC Sports reported.

But things really got interesting once Elliott ended up looking for retribution too.

Chastain’s bump on Elliott brought out the caution on Lap 103. And by the next restart, both Elliott and Hamlin clearly had their eyes on Chastain’s No. 1 car.

Chastain, Hamlin and Elliott were all toward the back of the field when Elliott got a little payback. More via NASCAR.com:

On the next restart, Elliott made sure Chastain was aware of his frustration, hitting the No. 1 car in the left rear and sending him up the track in Turn 2 — and Hamlin got involved afterward, with his No. 11 sideswiping Chastain’s car as he drove by. The duo later collided again, with Chastain sending Elliott into Turn 1 and into BJ McLeod’s No. 78 Ford.

So yeah, Sunday wasn’t great for Chastain — or the drivers around him.

What Ross Chastain said after the Gateway race

Instead of an arrogant reaction with no accountability, Chastain took responsibility for how he raced his competitors. And he was pretty hard on himself.

He told FOX Sports’ Jamie Little after the race:

“It was terrible driving, Jamie. It’s one thing to do it once, but I just kept driving into guys, and at this level, I’m supposed to be better than that. Just a shame for Moose and Advent Health and Jockey and Worldwide Express. And to have all these people believing in me — [Trackhouse Racing owners] Justin Marks and Pitbull, to put me in this car, they deserve better.”

Chastain added that he plans to talk with Hamlin and Elliott and whoever else he feels he wronged. He continued:

“I owe half the field an apology, and words aren’t going to fix it, so I’ll have to pay for it on the track. Almost did today, and I deserve everything that they do. I can’t believe that I continue to make the same mistakes.”

The No. 1 driver continued taking responsibility for making the same mistake over and over, telling NBC Sports’ Dustin Long while walking through the garage:

“I just drove over my head so many times. And it’s one thing to do it once, but I just kept driving into guys. At this level, it’s just — I can’t believe walking back right now that I did it repeatedly, and I had time to stop and think out there under caution. And I would go green, and I would do it again. So it’s just, I’ve tried so hard to be better. And words are not going to fix it. An apology is not going to fix it. Just terrible.”

Marks, however, defended Chastain’s aggressive on-track behavior.

“Honestly, I don’t think there’s a single thing Ross Chastain did wrong today, not a single thing,” Marks told NBC Sports. “This is a very, very competitive sport and you fight for every single inch. “The thing is that he’s a newcomer in the top five and the established top-five guys don’t like there’s a newcomer there. I’m super, super proud of him. He’s very aggressive. That’s what is required in winning races and ultimately it’s going to get him to where he’s going to be NASCAR champion — his aggression matched with his talent.”

How Denny Hamlin reacted after the race

Hamlin, in no uncertain terms, noted how NASCAR and its drivers have a way of policing themselves on the track to teach (often younger) drivers lessons they deem important.

He told reporters after, via FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass:

“It seems like there’s no sense of conscience there that says, maybe I’m going a bit aggressive. But that’s his decision to make. He can make any decision that he wants to, honestly. He’s his own guy, and he’s been very successful doing what he’s doing. But ultimately, yeah, this sport is self-policing, and usually when you least suspect it and when it means the most is when it comes back around.”

More from Hamlin via FOX Sports:

“It’s good he takes responsibility,” Hamlin said. “But ultimately, it ruined our day. I think we were kind of racing hard there for a while with him on the inside, and he tried to keep sliding up in front of us and wasn’t able to because I wasn’t willing to just back off and let him slide up in front. And it didn’t take long after he tucked in behind us that it wrecked us. “The unfortunate part is it didn’t look like he got too shy after that because I believe he hit [Elliott] after that one, but yeah, you just — we all have learned the hard way, and we’ve all had to have it come back around on us, and it’ll be no different.”

NASCAR fans will now have to wait and see what kind of retribution Chastain will face from Hamlin or Elliott.