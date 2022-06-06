ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlon Humphrey had the perfect reaction to getting posterized in the Madden '23 trailer

By Christian D'Andrea
 3 days ago
The latest edition of the Madden video game franchise is coming soon. The cover, honoring the late John Madden and all he brought to football, looks just about perfect. The gameplay, uh, is certainly also a thing that happens.

Electronic Arts has been slowly trying to build hype for its upcoming flagship release with a series of short video clips displaying the kind of action that makes us all wish NFL 2K were still around. But with little else on the football horizon except for low-impact minicamps until the preseason officially begins, fans and players alike have begrudgingly began to pay attention to a franchise whose graphics and gameplay look more and more like a very nice mobile game.

That includes Ravens’ All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who noticed a familiar face (or, more accurately, uniform number) in the brand’s promotional, coming-soon Tweet Sunday:

Yep, that’s virtual Humphrey getting stiffarmed to oblivion by Nick Chubb and real life Humphrey laughing it off, possibly because he’s 7-2 against the Cleveland Browns for his career. Madden ’23 comes out sometime this summer and offers all the same mechanics and features as last year’s game with none of the dynasty mode or customability options football fans are looking for. But Nick Chubb looks pretty good in it!

